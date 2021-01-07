India Vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: Labuschagne-Pucovski revive hosts after Warner's early dismissal

India captain Ajinkya Rahane took the services of just two bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj in the short spell of the morning session. Warner (5) - who is making his comeback in the side after recovering from injury - went for a drive off Siraj and found an edge and an alert Cheteshwar Pujara caught him at second slip. Australia thus lost their first wicket when the scoreboard read 6.

Another opener Will Pucovski - who is making his Test debut - is batting at 14* while Marnus Labuschagne has scored 2 runs and faced just 6 deliveries in the Pink Test.

Earlier in the day, Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss at the SCG and elected to bat first in the third Test."We have got areas to improve. We know where to improve. We haven't played our best cricket so far this series and that's a positive. David Warner back in the side brings energy. brings a lot of confidence into the side. Pucovski has been around for a year or so. We know the talent he's got. We are as excited as anyone to see him go this morning. That's all we can do (focus on this game), try and play our best game here in Sydney. What happens off the field and between the boards is out of our control. we are very clear. We are happy to play anywhere anytime. So, we'll go about or business in this game. Travis Head misses out. Unlucky for Travis," said Paine.

India captain Rahane after toss expressed his happiness at Rohit Sharma's return and Navdeep Saini making his Test debut. Rahane said, "Very happy for him (Rohit), as a team, we are excited to have him back. He looked really good in the nets. I am really happy for him (Saini). He's worked really hard. He's been doing really well in the domestic circuit. Last game Siraj for us, this game Saini, really happy. We are focusing on this Test match. Being in the moment helped us. Whatever happened in Adelaide and Melbourne, that's history, that's behind us. We have to start fresh here. Test cricket is all about giving your best in every session."