India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3: Hosts get Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari early; India reach 180/4 at lunch

Sydney, January 9: Australians bagged the important wickets of India captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari early in the morning session of the third day of Sydne Test. The Indians, however, showed some resistance as Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant and took the team's total to 180/4 at lunch break and trail Australia by 158 runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (5*) resumed batting from India's overnight total of 93/2 on day three and started with an intention of grinding the bowlers. Rahane - who is the centurion in the previous game - was the first wicket to perish just when he was looking to score runs. The right-handed batsman was dismissed by Pat Cummins for 22 when he chopped on to the stumps.
Later, Hanuma Vihari took his time to settle down and get into the grooves but an error while trying to sneak a single proved costly for him as he was run out by Hazlewood. Vihari scored 4 before getting dismissed. Hazlewood produced a spectacular piece of fielding to run out Vihari. The Australia paceman delivered some magic to run out Vihari for four in Sydney.
Hazlewood scrambled to his right at mid-off before quickly unleashing a throw while diving, the direct hit catching Vihari well short of his ground at the SCG. That left India at 142-4 in response to Australia's first-innings 338.
Later, Pant and Pujara prevented the fall of any wickets and stitched a partnership in the second half of the morning session.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.