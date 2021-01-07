India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping skills criticised again as he drops Pucovski twice

Pant first failed to grab a faint-edge of Pucovski off R Ashwin's delivery. Pant - who is always under scrutiny for his poor wicketkeeping skills against spinners - failed to pouch the ball as it hit the edge of his gloves and deflected. Batting on 26, Pucovski played for the turn from Ashwin, but the ball kept straight and induced an outside edge but Pant failed to latch onto it. Ashwin looked disappointed, and he had all the reason to be for it was a regulation catch in international cricket.

1

48442

Two overs later, Pant gave Pucovski second breather and gave the right-handed batsman another chance when he was batting on 32. The batsman - who has struggled against short-pitched deliveries considering his history with concussions - was surprised by a short-pitched bouncer from Mohammed Siraj and the ball hit his gloves and flew behind the stumps.

Pant ran backwards and dived to catch the ball but wobbled it in the air. The wicketkeeper again tried to pouch the ball but it grassed before the glovesman collected it. The on-field umpire went upstairs to check if the catch was clear and the ultra-slow-motion confirmed the catch wasn't clean and over-turned the on-field umpire's decision.

Rishabh Pant drops Will Pucovski on 26, unlucky Ashwin. pic.twitter.com/5rMgWOMWe9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2021

Rishabh Pant catch success percentage in Tests:



v Pace - 93%

v Spin - 56%#AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 7, 2021

Tim Paine has reportedly rescinded his offer for Rishabh Pant to babysit after seeing the way he is handling the ball. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RDQ8Yqgwgd — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) January 7, 2021

Pant drops Pucovski off Ashwin. Then manages to drop Pucovski twice off the same ball from Siraj. When you pick keepers on batting you can't expect different. #AUSvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 7, 2021

Since the start of 2018, Rishabh Pant averages 0.86 dropped catches per Test played.



Of all keepers to play 10 matches in that time, Pant's drops-per-Test record is the worst.#AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 7, 2021

Fielding is costing #TeamIndia in the past hour in this #AUSvINDtest — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 7, 2021

Buoyed with the lucky chances, Pucovski went on to make his debut special as he went on slamming his maiden half-century. The right-handed batsman hit back-to-back boundaries off debutant Navdeep Saini to get to his maiden fifty.

Earlier in the day, Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss at the SCG and elected to bat first but the hosts had a disastrous start when their star opener David Warner was caught at second slip for 5. But Pucovski (54*) along with Marnus Labuschagne (34*) steadied the Aussie ship and forged a fifty-run stand. At the tea break, Australia reached 93/1 in 31 overs.