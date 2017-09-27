India Vs Australia, 4th ODI: Key battles to look out for in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 27: Indian cricket team is set to face Australia in the fourth one-day international in Bengaluru on Thursday (September 28).

4th ODI: Preview

India skipper Virat Kohli would be aiming to continue the winning streak and take the lead to 4-0 against the Yellow Brigade.

While Steve Smith and his boys would be hoping to seek redemption with a win at M Chinnaswamy and avoid the ignominy of getting whitewashed.

After being badly bruised and battered by the Men In Blue in the first three one-dayers, despite getting a good start on all three occasions, Smith and company would be hoping to come back strongly this time around and win the game.

The visitors gave the hosts an opportunity to fight back and gradually shift the momentum in their favour on all three occasions. Capitalising on the opportunity at hand, the Indians turned the tables into favour and snatched win out of the jaws of defeat.

However, there have been some interesting battles in the series and fans would be hoping for similar neck-and-neck battles in the fourth ODI as well.

Here are a few interesting battles between players in the fourth ODI: