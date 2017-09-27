India Vs Australia, 4th ODI: Key battles to look out for in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli Vs Nathan Coulter-Nile
The Indian batting mainstay has been troubled by this left-handed strike pacer. Kohli has been dismissed by Coulter-Nile twice in three games and the former batted with caution against NCN in the third ODI as well.
The Aussies have stuck to their plan of pitching the ball outside off stump against Kohli and this worked into their favour.
However, in the third ODI, Kohli was dismissed by Ashton Agar - who has returned home following an injury.
Thus, it won't be strange to see skipper Smith handing the ball over to Coulter-Nile as soon as Kohli walks into the middle.
Hardik Pandya Vs Adam Zampa
All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been the X-factor for Team India in the tournament. The Baroda lad delivered with both bat as well as with the ball whenever his team found itself in a tight spot.
Pandya specifically targetted the Australian bowlers and has so far won the battle against them. If Adam Zampa was at the receiving end in the first ODI in Chennai, then Pandya hammeredAshton Agar in the third game in Indore.
With Agar's departure to Australia due to injury in the third ODI, Zampa is once again going to take care of spin department at M Chinnaswamy and would be hoping to avenge the humiliation at the hands of Pandya at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
David Warner Vs Kuldeep Yadav
David Warner looked in sublime touch in the third ODI as he scored 42 in that game before Pandya got rid of him to give India their first breakthrough.
But the left-arm opener's battle against India's in-form chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be worth watching.
Yadav got rid of Warner in the first ODI and went on claiming that he loves bowling to the Aussie opener as he has dismissed him a couple of times in international matches.
Kuldeep has troubled Warner in the IPL as well and skipper Kohli would be hoping that the UP-spinner does exactly the same at M Chinnaswamy as well.
Glenn Maxwell Vs Yuzvendra Chahal
This is going to be one of the most sought-after faceoff of the game. The Indian leg-spinner has made Maxwell his bunny in this series for he dismissed the latter on all three occasions so far.
Chahal has got Maxwell stumped twice and out caught once in the three games. While Maxwell hasn't been able to punish the Indian wrist spinner with his bat. Maxwell is one of the deadliest batsmen in the present Australian side and his team would be hoping to avenge the humiliation at the hands of Chahal.
Chahal has tricked the right-handed batsman with his spin and Maxwell's inability to explode in any game has helped the guests keep the Aussies silent.
Chahal picked up 6 wickets in the last international match that India played here. It was against England and India won that game quite comprehensively.