India Vs Australia, 5th ODI: Steve Smith elects to bat on a belter Nagpur track

Nagpur, Oct 1: Australia skipper Steve Smith won his third toss in a row and elected to bat first in the fifth and final ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday (October 1).

On a track conducive for batting, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch would be coming out to open the innings for visitors and give another fine start.

Australia have made a change to their playing eleven while Indians have made three changes to their side. Kane Richardson is unwell and James Faulkner has replaced him.

Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal have been replaced by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav for India.

The series already secured, India got the opportunity to test their bench strength in the fourth ODI but the team fell short by 21 runs, halting their nine-match winning run. Stopping a resurgent Australia would not be easy for Virat Kohli and his boys.

Hardik Pandya being promoted to four in the batting order worked brilliantly in Indore but did not yield a similar return on Thursday.

Match facts:

Virat Kohli hit a 66 ball 115* when these two sides last faced off at this venue; he has record three ODI centuries since the start of July, more than any other batsman.

David Warner struck 124 off 119 balls in his 100th ODI last time out; his highest ever score versus India to date.

Nathan Coulter-Nile has nine wickets in this series so far, the most of any player, his best series haul came against England in 2014 (10 wickets).

India have only tasted defeat in two of their last eight ODI matches on their own patch (W6); and have won both of their previous encounters with Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Australia come into this match having won their first ODI against India in five attempts (L4); the hosts, however, have now claimed wins in three straight ODI bilateral series at home to Australia.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Steven Smith(Captain), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wicketkeeper), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(Captain), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.