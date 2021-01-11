India vs Australia: Brisbane confirmed as host for fourth Test

Questions were raised over the location of the Test amid reports players would be forced into a hard quarantine and after Brisbane went into a three-day lockdown.

But with restrictions easing, the Test is set to go ahead as planned.

"I had a call last night from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, very late last night, and he confirmed that we're good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday," Cricket Australia (CA) interim chief executive officer Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by SEN on Monday.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also confirmed the Test was set to be played.

"Fingers crossed, it looks like everything is going ahead," she told a news conference.

"The Gabba will be filled to half the capacity and masks are mandatory for entering and for leaving and moving around the stadium, but if you're sitting there at your seat, you'll not need to wear your mask because you're outside.

"If you're going along to the cricket, take your mask, put it on, most people will be coming by public transport anyway where you'll have to wear your mask."

The Brisbane Test, the last of the four match Border-Gavaskar series is scheduled to start from Friday (January 15).

