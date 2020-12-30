India vs Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski return in Australia squad for 3rd Test; Joe Burns dropped

"Burns has been omitted after posting scores of 8, 51no, 0 and 4 in the opening two Tests, with Warner expected to return to the top of the order as he continues his recovery from a groin injury," said the Cricket Australia release.

Pucovski had been in line to make his Test debut in the series opener in Adelaide before he suffered the ninth concussion of his young career, ruling him out of the opening two games.

But his return raises the prospect of him debuting at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) next week as Australia look to respond to India's eight-wicket win at the MCG, which levelled the four-match series at 1-all.

Pacer Sean Abbott will also re-join the Test squad after recovering from a calf strain.

While the return of Warner in place of Burns represents a straight swap, selectors have multiple options with their top six if they decide to hand Pucovski a debut. The young Victorian enjoyed a record-breaking start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season as an opener but also has experience batting in the middle order, meaning he could open alongside Warner or bat further down the list.

Should Pucovski be picked to open, Matthew Wade would likely then shift back down the order, which could mean bad news for left-hander Travis Head, who has returned scores of 7, 38 and 17 in the series so far.

The third Test match between India and Australia will begin on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), should the Covid-19 cases drop in the city and the administration gives Cricket Australia it's nod to host the match there.