India vs Australia: H2H Record in T20I, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Score, Best Bowling

1. India vs Australia H2H in T20Is
India and Australia have played 23 T20I matches so far. India have won 13 times while the Aussies emerged winners in 9 matches, and 1 match ended in No Result.
2. India vs Australia T20 stats (batting)
Highest total, India: 202 for 4
Highest total, Australia: 201 for 7
Lowest total, India: 74 all out
Lowest total, Australia: 86 all out
Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 718
Most runs, Australia: Aaron Finch: 440
Highest score, India: Virat Kohli: 90
Highest score, Australia: S Watson: 124
Most 6s, India: Virat Kohli: 22
Most 6s, Australia: G Maxwell: 28
Highest partnership, India: V Kohli / S Raina: 134
Highest partnership, Australia: D Warner /
S Watson: 133
3. India vs Australia T20 stats (bowling)
Most wickets, India: J Bumrah: 15
Most wickets, Australia: S Watson: 10
Best bowling, India: R Ashwin: 4/11
Best bowling, Australia: J Behrendorff: 4/21
4. India vs Australia T20 Stats (Fielding)
Most dismissals (wk), India: MS Dhoni: 15
Most dismissals (wk), Aus: A Gilchrist: 4
Most catches, India: Virat Kohli: 9
Most catches, Australia: A Finch / G Maxwell: 5