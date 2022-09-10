India vs Australia: H2H Record in T20I, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Score, Best Bowling

This holds true as another series, albeit short in nature, beckons us from September 20 as India will go head to head with Australia in 3 T20Is.

Both India and Australia will be keen to produce a strong effort in this series because it will be an audition for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in October Down Under.

So, here we are looking at the India vs Australia Head to Head record and other stats such as most runs, most wickets, most 6s, highest score, best bowling etc in this section.

1. India vs Australia H2H in T20Is India and Australia have played 23 T20I matches so far. India have won 13 times while the Aussies emerged winners in 9 matches, and 1 match ended in No Result. 2. India vs Australia T20 stats (batting) Highest total, India: 202 for 4 Highest total, Australia: 201 for 7 Lowest total, India: 74 all out Lowest total, Australia: 86 all out Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 718 Most runs, Australia: Aaron Finch: 440 Highest score, India: Virat Kohli: 90 Highest score, Australia: S Watson: 124 Most 6s, India: Virat Kohli: 22 Most 6s, Australia: G Maxwell: 28 Highest partnership, India: V Kohli / S Raina: 134 Highest partnership, Australia: D Warner / S Watson: 133 3. India vs Australia T20 stats (bowling) Most wickets, India: J Bumrah: 15 Most wickets, Australia: S Watson: 10 Best bowling, India: R Ashwin: 4/11 Best bowling, Australia: J Behrendorff: 4/21 4. India vs Australia T20 Stats (Fielding) Most dismissals (wk), India: MS Dhoni: 15 Most dismissals (wk), Aus: A Gilchrist: 4 Most catches, India: Virat Kohli: 9 Most catches, Australia: A Finch / G Maxwell: 5