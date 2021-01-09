India vs Australia: Huge blow for visitors as injured Ravindra Jadeja out of Brisbane Test

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja taken for scans as injury worry mounts

Jadeja, who is set to miss out the rest of the Test series, suffered the injury blow during the third day of the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The India all-rounder suffered the blow while batting against Mitchell Starc on Saturday. While as reported in TOI, Jadeja is unlikely to take part again, his teammate Rishabh Pant, who also suffered a blow during the third day’s play, will in all likelihood be back for India’s second innings.

Both players underwent scans after being hit by short balls from Australian pacers on third day of the Test match.

A senior BCCI official told PTI, “Ravindra Jadeja has suffered a dislocation and fracture on his left thumb. It will be very difficult for him to wear those gloves and bat.”

"In any case, he will be out of action for at least two to three weeks which rules him out of the final Test. Pant will be able to bat as his injury isn't that serious."

Reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha replaced Pant as per a recent amendment in the ICC playing conditions.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," the BCCI had earlier stated in a release.

Pant, who looked settled in the middle with a 36 off 67, was injured while trying to pull a short ball from Pat Cummins. He was in immediate pain and after on-field treatment he got back but lost this flow. With his movement compromised, his flow was lost and Josh Hazlewood caught him behind.

Pant was the first injury blow for India on the third day. Soon after Jadeja’s nasty blow to his bowling hand saw him being taken away for scans.

"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans," the visiting team's board stated in another media release after the injury.

