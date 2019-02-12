Matthew Hayden's savage response to Virender Sehwag's babysitting ad: Never take Aussies for a joke

To spice up the rivalry between the two teams, the broadcasters, StarSports, have come up with a hilarious ad campaign in which cricketer-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag could be seen taking a subtle dig at the Australian side.

In the TV commercial, Sehwag could be seen babysitting a bunch of kids to convey the message that Team India is ready to dominate the Australian limited-overs side in their preparation to the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

"Jab hum Australia gaye the, toh unhone poocha tha babysitting karoge? Humne kahaa sabke sab aajaao. Zaroor karenge." (When we went to Australia, they asked us if we could babysit. We say, all of you come to India. We will most certainly do so.)

It was to this statement from Sehwag on which Hayden took to Twitter to warn Sehwag as well as Team India to not take the Aussies lightly and reminded him that the baggy greens are the defending world champions.

"#bewarned. Never take the Aussies for a joke Viru Boy, just remember who's babysitting the #worldcup trophy," tweeted the legendary Aussie opener.

However, in the ad campaign, Sehwag also cautioned Team India to not take the opponents lightly.

The latest ad campaign has been produced keeping the hilarious babysitting episode between Australia Test captain Tim Paine and India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The entire on-field banter between Paine and Pant was one of the highlights of the Test series, that India won 2-1 to script history.

The much-awaited India-Australia series features two T20Is and 5 ODIs. Both the teams would be aiming to win the series to end the season on a positive note before IPL fever grips the world.