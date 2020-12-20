India vs Australia: Pat Cummins expects good competitive wicket for second Test at MCG

After playing a crucial role in the win against India in Adelaide, Cummins, who felt the 2017-18 Ashes and 2018-19 India seires had been boring for a bowler in MCG, expects a better wicket, similar to the one from last year against Nez Zealand.

"I thought the 2017-18 Ashes Test and the Indian Test at the MCG a couple of years ago were pretty flat and boring wickets as a bowler," said Cummins at the virtual media conference on Sunday (December 20).

"Last year against New Zealand it was a really good wicket, it had a bit of sideways movement, pace, and bounce so hopefully much the same," added Cummins.

Cummins also said it's good from a fan's prespective as well to have competitive wickets especially in the Test arena.

"I think not only as a player, but a fan, they're the best wickets when it's a good battle between bat and ball and you feel like, if you perform your skills well, you can have a big impact on the game," he said.

On the first Test win, Cummins, who was full of praise for his team, compared the victory in Adelaide to last year's Ashes win in Manchester.

"I think we have got a really special group, we have kept the same squad together, we had a great summer last year, we are at the top of WTC standings and we have a good chance of making the finals. For me, this win is right up there with win in Manchester last year during the Ashes."

While Josh Hazelwood took five wickets, Cummins took four in the second innings of the first Test to reduce India to 36/9 - their lowest-ever score in Test cricket.

India and Australia will next meet in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. The last time when the two sides met in MCG for the Boxing Day Test match, India emerged winners by 137 runs.

(With Agency inputs)