India vs Australia: Probable India XI for 3rd T20I in Sydney

1. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-hander made a classy fifty in the first match at Brisbane albeit in a losing cause but that beginning would have given some confidence to Dhawan. None of the Indians got a chance to bat in the second match at MCG but Dhawan would be eager to continue from where he left at the fabled SCG.

2. Rohit Sharma

He had a lukewarm start at the Gabba in the first T20I and what better occasion than a must-win match to get back to run-making ways. The pitch will be rather similar to sub-continent in nature because of the general dryness in New South Wales and this could be a wonderful chance for Rohit to make an early impression on a long tour for him.

3. Virat Kohli

The India skipper came at No 4 in the previous match and he could consider a move up to No 3 considering the not-so encouraging form of KL Rahul. And No 3 is also a more familiar slot for Kohli in limited overs and one that may also offer him more time at the crease. So, don't get surprised if Kohli reclaims his No 3 slot on the morrow.

4. KL Rahul

After a hundred against England in the first away T20I, the right-hander has gone off the boil. But Kohli may not drop him for this match though Manish Pandey is waiting in the wings. Rahul would like to make a good score and keep his place secured for the time being or else the murmurs would soon turn out to be a chorus.

5. Dinesh Karthik

Karthik showed his value at the Gabba with a quick little knock before the need for boundaries consumed him. He continues to be a core figure in the T20s but would be fielding on regular positions rather than behind the stumps as Pant will be doing that duty.

6. Rishabh Pant

The dashing left-hander has been quite impressive in Tests but still has not made a big impression in the coloured clothing format, perceived to his pet area. But Pant can explode any time and that makes him a compelling view in the limited over formats. Perhaps, Sydney could be his venue to make a start.

7. Krunal Pandya

The all-rounder made a comeback at Melbourne after a horror outing at Brisbane. The nature of SCG pitch and his abilities with bat may help him to keep his place just ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal if India want to continue with 2 spinners and 3 pacers formula.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

As expected, Bhuvneshwar has been spot-on in the first match and has been effective at the MCG too. Drier conditions at the SCG may help him swing the ball and that could be crucial against the Aussie top order which showed glimpses of weakness at the ‘G'.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm spinner will be there in the XI and if the SCG pitch is indeed dry as it has been touted to be then Kuldeep can be a handful. And this set of Australian batsmen have been not exactly covered themselves in glory when it came to reading the spin - off the hand or off the deck.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Like his partner Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah too has been good every time Kohli threw the ball at him. He has kept his radar firmly focused and the Australian batsmen would struggle if the pitch gets drier, abrasive and assists reverse swing. With his pace and control, Bumrah could be a heavy material to handle.

11. Khaleel Ahmed/Yuzvendra Chahal

The left-arm pacer, who made his debut during the series against the West Indies, has added new dimension to India attack. He is quick and he can swing the ball too and that is a potent combination. He has supported his senior mates well in Australia but if the team management thinks the conditions warrants an additional spinner then Ahmed could lose his spot to leggie Chahal.