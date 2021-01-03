If Team India disregards quarantine rules in Brisbane, then it shouldn't come, say Queensland Ministers

The state's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates, while interacting with the media persons on Sunday (January 3), said: "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come."

It is learnt that the fourth Test, starting at the Gabba from January 15, is on as of now. The border restrictions between New South Wales (the venue of the third Test in Sydney) and Queensland state government is a problem.

Queensland has closed its borders for people travelling from New South Wales due to the rising cases of COVD-19 in Sydney and surrounding areas.

Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander said, "If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn't come," Mander said. "The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple."

Meanwhile, the BCCI officials said they were hoping for an exception made for the Test match and players will be in a stricter bio-bubble, similar to the one in the IPL. It could well happen that in order to play the Test match in Brisbane, the Indian team would have to be in a stricter bio-bubble from Sydney itself which would make for a hard quarantine (hotel-stadium-hotel) of around 15 days.

However, as of now, BCCI has not taken any call on asking CA to shift the Test match from Brisbane to Sydney. "It's a fluid situation. Let's wait for a few more days," a BCCI official said.