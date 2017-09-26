India Vs Australia: Rain threat looms over 4th ODI as moderate to heavy rains predicted in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 26: The fourth one-day international match between India and Australia in Bengaluru faces a threat of a washout as rain is likely to play spoilsport in the match scheduled to be held on Thursday (September 26).

As per Meteorological department, the southwest monsoon would remain active this week over the city.

"Though the met (meteorological) office has informed us that moderate to heavy rain is likely on Thursday, no change in the day-night match schedule from 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m," Karnataka State Cricket Association spokesman Vinay Mruthanjaneya said.

In case rain delays the start, the match will be curtailed and resumed under the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method.

"It is too early to predict how the weather would be on Thursday. How long the match will be held depends on the playing conditions, as prospects of rain in the evening or night are estimated to be 80 percent," reiterated Mruthanjaneya.

Confirming the forecast, a met official said moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur daily this week across the city as the monsoon remained active.

"The forecast is cloudy weather with thundershowers and a few spells of moderate to heavy weather daily till Saturday. The timing of occurrence depends on wind movement and trough conditions," a met official said.

Cricket fans in Bengaluru would be praying that the rain does not affect the game match and they witness their favourite cricketers in action. It will be after a gap of almost four years when M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be hosting an ODI game. Last time an ODI match was played here in November 2013.

Though India has clinched the 5-match ODI series by winning the third match at Indore on Sunday by 5 wickets, skipper Virat Kohli would be looking for another ruthless show from the side.

"Both the teams arrived here from Indore on Monday afternoon and are resting for the day. They will come to the Chinnaswamy stadium for net practice on Tuesday and the duration will depend on the weather conditions," added Mruthanjaneya.

(With inputs from agencies)