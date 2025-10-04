Ruben Amorim Asserts He Is Not Concerned About Losing His Job At Manchester United

Cricket India vs Australia Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Virat-Rohit set for Selection, Two Selectors make their Debut Live By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 9:27 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India vs Australia Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: India is set to announce their ODI squad for the Australia tour on Saturday (October 4), as the selectors announce the team for the 3-match ODI affair.

Check out all the latest updates from the ODI Squad announcement here on MyKhel. Keep refreshing for the Latest Updates.

LIVE Feed

India vs Australia ODI Squad Announcement LIVE: A selection Debut As the BCCI announces India's squad for the Australia Series, it is not just going to be the potential return of Indian Gladiators such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But it will also be a selection debut for two former India players. Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh were included as part of the selection committee earlier in September, and the duo will be in the meeting for their first selection call. India vs Australia ODI Squad Announcement Live: Shivam Dube or Nitish Reddy? There will be a potential selection conundrum for the selectors regarding Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The former has been a part of the Indian team in the T20I squad regularly, and also played a big part in the Asia Cup, while Nitish Kumar Reddy had a historical performance in Australia, albeit in Test format. Nitish, who is part of the West Indies series, is likely to be considered for the ODIs in Australia, while Shivam also makes a strong case for himself. India Squad Announcement LIVE: Where to Focus? Apart from the futures of Rohit and Virat, the selectors will have sort out a plethora of areas. Wicketkeeper: The wicketkeeping selection will be interesting as Sanju Samson may come in, while KL Rahul can be introduced as the first choice custodian behind the stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be handed a rest after his recent spree of matches. The India pacer has been part of the Asia Cup and is playing in the West Indies series as well. Ahead of the South Africa Tests later this year, he may be handed a break.

Varun Chakravarthy had a superb outing in the Champions Trophy, and his selection in the ODI squad also remains to be seen. Will Sanju Samson be Picked? Sanju Samson is likely to be inlcuded in the ODI side, as well as T20I side. The India player's last outing in the 50-over format was against South Africa in 2023, and astonishingly, he scored a 100 in that match. Samson boasts a fantastic record in ODIs, scoring 510 runs in just 14 innings, with an average of 56.67. He has 3 fifties and 1 hundred in the ODI format, and is expected to make it to the squad. IND vs AUS ODI Squad Announcement LIVE Updates Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant - both are set to be left out of the ODI squad. Hardik suffered a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup, while Rishabh is nursing a foot injury since the England Test tour. India Squad vs Australia Announcement LIVE Updates Shreyas Iyer is available for selection in the ODI and T20I series. The India batter had an outstanding Champions Trophy and he played a key part in India's victory. Iyer is set to be picked in the ODI series, while he is in contention for the T20I squad as well. Shreyas Iyer in ODIs in 2025 Matches: 8 Runs: 424 Average: 53 50s: 4 100s: 0 Highest: 79 India vs Australia ODI Squad Announcement LIVE: Rohit Sharma to remain ODI captain MyKhel understands Rohit Sharma will continue to captain the ODI side. The India veteran will be picked as the skipper, as he is the one being considered to lead the Indian team in the 2027 ODI World Cup as well. Although fitness and form will be key components, Rohit's leadership role in the 50-over format remains safe as of now. India vs Australia ODI Squad Announcement LIVE: Rohit, Virat to Return? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli have been tipped to make a return to the Indian side for the ODI series. Rohit and Virat's last India outing was in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. As the veteran duo have retired from both Tests and T20Is, the 50-over format is their only route to the national side. And as the selectors pick their squad, both Rohit and Virat are likely to be included in the squad. India vs Australia Series Schedule ODI Series 1st ODI - Oct 19 (Perth) 2nd ODI - Oct 23 (Adelaide) 3rd ODI - Oct 25 (Sydney) T20I Series 1st T20I - Canberra (Oct 29) 2nd T20I - Melbourne (Oct 31) 3rd T20I - Hobart (Nov 2) 4th T20I - Gold Coast (Nov 6) 5th T20I - Brisbane (Nov 8) India vs Australia Squad Announcement LIVE Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the squad announcement for the Indian team ahead of the Australia Tour. The men in blue will be heading down under for a limited-overs series tour, which will start later this month. They will be playing 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is is and the BCC selectors panel is set to announce a squad for the Australia series today. Check Out all the details of the squad here and get the latest updates.

The latest reports indicate that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to India's ODI lineup for the series against Australia, restoring experience and leadership at the top of the order. Rohit Sharma is expected to captain the side, reinforcing his status as the preferred leader in the format.

Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill are likely to be rested for this series to help manage their playing workload following a busy season, which included Tests against England, the Asia Cup, and the West Indies home series. The selectors may choose either Abhishek Sharma or Yashasvi Jaiswal to open alongside Rohit, giving promising young players an opportunity to step up.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are expected to miss the ODI fixtures due to injuries. The selectors are thus considering Nitish Kumar Reddy as Pandya's potential replacement in the squad, providing a fresh option for the all-rounder role.

Sanju Samson, who has made notable contributions for India in recent ODIs, is tipped to secure the second wicketkeeper spot behind KL Rahul, who remains the first-choice keeper-batter for the series. Samson's impressive statistics-510 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 56.7 and a strike rate near 100-make him a strong contender for more regular opportunities.

India Likely ODI Squad vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna.