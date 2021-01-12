Racism is unacceptable in any sport, says Gautam Gambhir after Bumrah-Siraj faced racial abuse at SCG

India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse while fielding near the boundary ropes on Day 3 and 4 of the Test match which ended into a draw.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir weighed in on the racism issue that took place during the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, "Very unfortunate and that is something which is absolutely not acceptable in any sport. Not only cricket but in any sport and that's where I think there need to be stricter laws. When it happens to a certain player, it is only that individual who feels about it.

"You do get abused, in places like South Africa, Australia, when you are playing in a Boxing Day Test match and those kinds of stuff as well. But then, you got to accept that, but it depends what kind of abuse that is and what all has been said to you, that is something which is not acceptable, especially on your colour of skin and the abuse as well. It does happen a lot, especially in places like Australia and South Africa. So, these things need to be stopped."

Gambhir also lavished praise on the Indian team, highlighting efforts from Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara, as the visitors registered a hard-fought draw in the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG, "Unbelievable! That just shows the character of the team as well. Rishabh Pant batted really well. Obviously, he batted the way he should've batted and he backed his strengths and he lived by the sword and you die by it. Yes, people might just say that there was no need to play that shot, but he kept playing and kept India in the game."

"Had he batted a bit more longer India could have actually gone on to win the Test match, which probably would have been the most historic win ever. On the other side, when we talk about Cheteshwar Pujara, you can talk as much as you can and as much as you want about his strike-rate, but there are very few batters going around in world cricket who can actually playtime and session and he's one of them.

"One might just think that you are only been able to draw the Test match, but these kind of draws, are probably as big as winning in Australia. You can actually go on to win the series as well if you play good cricket, probably in the fourth Test match and you can come back winning the series which is again, going to be historic," Gambhir added further.