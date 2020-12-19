India Vs Australia | Team India claim unwanted records after shambolic batting performance in Adelaide

Adelaide, December 19: Australia seamers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins displayed a sensational spell of pace bowling as they restricted the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up to their lowest-ever total in an innings on the third day of the opening Test on Saturday (December 19).
Hazlewood (5/8) and Cummins (4/21) were the wreckers in chief for the Australians as they kept piling up India's miseries with regular wickets.
India vs Australia: Twitterati in shock as Virat Kohli-led batting order collapses to its lowest Test total
India registered their lowest-ever total in the longest format when they ended the second innings at 36 for 9. Mohammed Shami suffered a nasty blow on his right elbow off Cummins and retired hurt, ending the India innings.
India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Hazlewood, Cummins wreck Indians
With their superlative performance against India, Australian bowlers achieved several milestones while Indian batsmen hit rock-bottom.
Chasing a paltry target of 90 runs to win the match, Australia reached home for the loss of 2 wickets as Joe Burns slammed a half-century.
Here are a few statistical highlights from the game:
# India's lowest-ever total in Test innings - 36/9.
# Hazlewood (5/8) completed 200 Test wickets in his 52nd match.
# Hazlewood became the 18th Australian bowler to claim 200 Test match wickets.
# Pat Cummins (4/21) went past 150 Test wickets in his 31st match.
# No Indian batsman could reach the double digits in an innings.
# Lowest scores for India at the fall of 7th wicket:
26/7 v Aus, Adelaide, 2020*
28/7 v NZ, Hyderabad, 1969
30/7 v Eng, Lord's, 1974
38/7 v NZ, Mohali, 1999
# Mayank Agarwal (9) was the top-scorer for India.
Instances of no batsman reaching double figures in an innings:
South Africa Vs England at Edgbaston 1924; 30 all out; Highest 7 by Herbie Taylor (extras 11).
India Vs Australia at Adelaide 2020; 36 all out; Highest 9 by Mayank Agarwal
# 2008 was the only other calendar year in which Virat Kohli failed to reach three-figures in international cricket. In 24 innings across formats in 2020, Kohli played six in Tests and nine ODIs & T20Is respectively - with a highest of 89.
# Mayank Agarwal completed his 1000 Test runs in 19 innings, he's the fastest opener to enter this club for India.
# It was the first instance after 26 Tests when Virat Kohli lost a match after winning the toss.
# This is the 35th occasion when India lost the first Test of a series, comprising 2 or more Tests, outside Asia. The Indians ended up losing the series in 31 of those with three ending in a draw.
# It has happened only the second time in Day/Night Tests when a team trailing in 1st innings went onto win the match.
# Australians continue their winning streak in the Pink-Ball Test.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.