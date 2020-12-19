India Vs Australia | Team India claim unwanted records after shambolic batting performance in Adelaide

Hazlewood (5/8) and Cummins (4/21) were the wreckers in chief for the Australians as they kept piling up India's miseries with regular wickets.

India vs Australia: Twitterati in shock as Virat Kohli-led batting order collapses to its lowest Test total

India registered their lowest-ever total in the longest format when they ended the second innings at 36 for 9. Mohammed Shami suffered a nasty blow on his right elbow off Cummins and retired hurt, ending the India innings.

India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 | Hazlewood, Cummins wreck Indians

With their superlative performance against India, Australian bowlers achieved several milestones while Indian batsmen hit rock-bottom.

Chasing a paltry target of 90 runs to win the match, Australia reached home for the loss of 2 wickets as Joe Burns slammed a half-century.

Here are a few statistical highlights from the game:

# India's lowest-ever total in Test innings - 36/9.

# Hazlewood (5/8) completed 200 Test wickets in his 52nd match.

# Hazlewood became the 18th Australian bowler to claim 200 Test match wickets.

# Pat Cummins (4/21) went past 150 Test wickets in his 31st match.

# No Indian batsman could reach the double digits in an innings.

# Lowest scores for India at the fall of 7th wicket:

26/7 v Aus, Adelaide, 2020*

28/7 v NZ, Hyderabad, 1969

30/7 v Eng, Lord's, 1974

38/7 v NZ, Mohali, 1999

# Mayank Agarwal (9) was the top-scorer for India.

Instances of no batsman reaching double figures in an innings:

South Africa Vs England at Edgbaston 1924; 30 all out; Highest 7 by Herbie Taylor (extras 11).

India Vs Australia at Adelaide 2020; 36 all out; Highest 9 by Mayank Agarwal

# 2008 was the only other calendar year in which Virat Kohli failed to reach three-figures in international cricket. In 24 innings across formats in 2020, Kohli played six in Tests and nine ODIs & T20Is respectively - with a highest of 89.

# Mayank Agarwal completed his 1000 Test runs in 19 innings, he's the fastest opener to enter this club for India.

# It was the first instance after 26 Tests when Virat Kohli lost a match after winning the toss.

# This is the 35th occasion when India lost the first Test of a series, comprising 2 or more Tests, outside Asia. The Indians ended up losing the series in 31 of those with three ending in a draw.

# It has happened only the second time in Day/Night Tests when a team trailing in 1st innings went onto win the match.

# Australians continue their winning streak in the Pink-Ball Test.