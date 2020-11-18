India vs Australia: Team India will definitely miss Virat Kohli's leadership after 1st Test, says John Buchanan

After leading the Indian Test side in the opening match in Adelaide - which will be a Day & Night affair - the 32-year-old will return home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as the couple welcome their first child.

In an interview with Times of India, Buchanan said, "It will definitely be an advantage for Australia because Kohli was one of the dominant players in the last Test series the two teams played. Of course, Cheteshwar Pujara was the star of the series but Kohli's presence in the middle was a huge factor in India winning that series. His presence of the field and in the dressing room will be missed by India."

The players from both the teams will be staying in the bio-secure bubble to prevent themselves from the COVID-19 infection, several cricketers have time and again stressed that spending time in the bio-bubble isn't going to be easy for the players.

On the mental well-being of players staying in a bio-bubble for a prolonged period of time, the former Australia coach said: "It is certainly an issue and a majority of the Indian players and a few Australian players are coming off the bubble in the IPL. The Indian players who play in all formats of the series stay till the third week of January and that's a very long time in the bubble. With teams isolated more than before, your leaders should be able to keep the group together. That's where India will miss Kohli when he leaves after the first Test. Kohli has demonstrated in the last few years that he is a mature leader and keeps this Indian team together. Having said that, I am not for a moment suggesting that the ones who would lead in Kohli's absence can't do that.

While assessing the bowling line-up of the two sides, Buchanan asserted the Aussies definitely have an edge.

"If you compare the two teams' bowling line-ups I will say Australia have their noses ahead as they have Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. It is a well-rounded bowling unit. India, on the other hand, has an accomplished line-up as well with Jasprit Bumrah at the peak of his powers. He was extremely successful the last time he toured here. Mohd Shami was good and they have good spinners in Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep. There is no doubt that this Indian attack will trouble the Australian line-up," the 67-year-old former Australia cricketer added.