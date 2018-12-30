Cricket

India Vs Australia: Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity in hailing Team India for Melbourne Test win

New Delhi, Dec 30: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led the cricketing fraternity to hail the Virat Kohli and his band of men for registering a comprehensive victory over Australia in the third Test in Melbourne on Sunday (December 30).

Tendulkar, who was part of the Indian squad that won a Test match in Australia way back in 2009, termed India's win as an incredible effort and one to be cherished for a long time.

A dominant Indian team hammered Australia by 137 runs at the iconic MCG to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. Team India won a Test match at the iconic ground, where maiden Test match was played, after a gap of 37 years.

The Indian team has taken giant strides towards their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil in as many as seven decades. With this win, Team India have also retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which is going to come to India no matter what will be the result of the fourth Test in Sydney, starting January 3.

Shane Warne

Australian bowling legend Shane Warne congratulated Team India for their emphatic win.

"Congrats to the @BCCI @imVkohli & the Indian team for valuing test cricket & for making it your number 1 priority. We love the entertainment of what white ball cricket brings - but the ultimate challenge as a player is test cricket-the best team always wins a 5 day game Bravo 👏🏻," tweeted Warne.

Sachin Tendulkar

"Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today," Tendulkar tweeted.

VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman

Batting great VVS Laxman said all the eleven players contributed to the win. "37 years 10 months ago was the last time India won a test at the MCG, none of the players from either sides were born. This win is one to savour & cherish for a long time and a perfect end to 2018 for Team India. Each player can be very proud of their contribution to this win," Laxman said on his tweeter post.

Michael Slater

Former Australia captain Michael Slater congratulated Team India and said why they deserved to be the No.1 side.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag said, "Memorable win for #TeamIndia at the MCG. Great team effort and now we have an opportunity to create history at Sydney. Congratulations to each and every member of the team and to our domestic cricket where our cricketers enhance their skills."

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Top stuff 2-1 up in the series #AUSvIND test series well done @Jaspritbumrah93 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli proud of you guys.. make it 3-1 congratulations...Team india @BCCI."

Mitchell Johnson

Former Australia speedster Mitchell Johnson tweeted: "India just too good in all departments this Test, well-done 2-1 to India means Australia will need to fight in Syd to stop India winning the series. Enjoy your New Years."

R Ashwin

India cricketer R Ashwin posted an image of celebrations in the dressing room and called Jasprit Bumrah 'India's own MalcolmMarshal.'

Virat Kohli

"The Man of the Moment and the best in the business - BOOM 💥 @Jaspritbumrah93 🌟. Amazing performance by this guy here and the entire team 🇮🇳💙," tweeted India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli too tweeted images with his teammates and congratulated them for a historic win.

Mayank Agarwal

India's latest Test entrant Mayank Agarwal too tweeted to express how he felt after being a part of the victorious side.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 12:19 [IST]
