India Vs Australia: Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity in hailing Team India for Melbourne Test win

Congrats to the @BCCI @imVkohli & the Indian team for valuing test cricket & for making it your number 1 priority. We love the entertainment of what white ball cricket brings - but the ultimate challenge as a player is test cricket-the best team always wins a 5 day game Bravo 👏🏻 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 30, 2018

Shane Warne

Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vweoHd0nEE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar

VVS Laxman

Batting great VVS Laxman said all the eleven players contributed to the win. "37 years 10 months ago was the last time India won a test at the MCG, none of the players from either sides were born. This win is one to savour & cherish for a long time and a perfect end to 2018 for Team India. Each player can be very proud of their contribution to this win," Laxman said on his tweeter post.

India making history. What a balanced talented team. They deserve to be No.1 in the world! virat.kohli has lead them like a true great. #indvaus https://t.co/1kvdSnnLZ9 — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) December 30, 2018

Michael Slater

Virender Sehwag

Harbhajan Singh

India just to good in all departments this Test, well done 👍🏼 2-1 to India means Australia will need to fight in Syd to stop India winning the series. Enjoy your New Years 🍻 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 30, 2018

Mitchell Johnson

Not an easy place to come and win and every test win here needs to be cherished like there is no tomorrow. Special mention to @imVkohli @cheteshwar1 and our very own Malcom M @Jaspritbumrah93 👏 pic.twitter.com/jIB8oJ0eMG — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2018

R Ashwin

The Man of the Moment and the best in the business - BOOM 💥 @Jaspritbumrah93 🌟



Amazing performance by this guy here and the entire team 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/8LMYGgTL43 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 30, 2018

Virat Kohli

What a win!! Proud to be part of this unit . Onto Sydney now. Jai hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DsW8WXRMGj — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2018

Virat Kohli

Firsts are always special. In Australia, against Australia. On Boxing Day. The debut couldn't have been any sweeter. Thank you for the overwhelming welcome and support. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3nHuxVlvdc — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 30, 2018

Mayank Agarwal

