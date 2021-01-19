Cricket
Team India creates 'Wonder Down Under': Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli hail series win

By

New Delhi, Jan 19: Team India put up yet another display of grit and resilience as it retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after an enthralling three-wicket win over Australia in the final Test on Tuesday (January 19) at the Gabba, in Brisbane.

Led by Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56), India incredibly passed their target of 328 in the late minutes of day five and ended Australia's 32-year-long unbeaten streak at The Gabba.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Fearless India conquer Gabba, Aussies for historic 2-1 series triumph

Ajinkya Rahane and his spirited band of boys wrapped up a 2-1 series victory and ended Australia's stellar record at the Gabba, where they were unbeaten in their previous 31 Tests.

Pat Cummins (4-55) was the pick of Australia's bowlers, but India managed the third-highest successful chase in their history and highest at the Gabba.

Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs for the tourists as they won the match with 18 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma (7) fell early after edging Cummins behind, but Gill and Pujara blunted the Australia attack with a 114-run partnership.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Rishabh Pant says biggest moment in his life after Gabba win

Gill was the aggressor, while Pujara survived a tight lbw review off Nathan Lyon (2-85) when on just two.

Lyon had Gill caught by Steve Smith at first slip before Cummins removed Ajinkya Rahane following the captain's 22-ball 24.

The second new ball brought a much-needed breakthrough for Australia as Cummins finally got Pujara lbw, but Pant continued to impress. As the dangerous Pant passed 50, Mayank Agarwal (9) survived following a review for a caught behind, but he scooped Cummins to Matthew Wade at short cover the following ball.

Washington Sundar (22 off 29) came and went, but Pant saw India to a remarkable win. His wicketkeeping often questioned, Pant produced the match-winning innings on the final day - and he timed it to perfection.

Just three overs were left when India wrapped up their victory, Pant perfectly choosing when to attack and keeping his composure as late wickets fell to lead India to a famous win.

Here's how the world reacted to Team India's incredible win Down Under as a jinx was broken and Australia's dominance ended.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 14:36 [IST]
