India vs Australia: Wasim Jaffer's cryptic message for India captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of Boxing Day Test

The Indian side would be without its regular captain Virat Kohli, who has taken paternity leave and will miss the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy which his teammates would be looking to retain Down Under.

Kohli's deputy Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian side against the Aussies as his fellow teammates would be aiming to redeem their glory with a win in Melbourne and keep the series alive.

Rahane, however, has a daunting task at hand as what should be his Playing XI in the second Test. Team has to look for Kohli's replacement, as well as pacer Mohammad Shami's - who's been ruled out of the series after suffering an injury during the opening Test. The lacklustre show from the openers, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, has also added to the team management's headache.

Speculations are rife that Shaw - who had scores of 0 and 4 in the Pink-Ball Test - is likely to be replaced with either KL Rahul or Shubman Gill. Rahul is going through a purple patch in his career and including him in the middle-order would certainly strengthen the batting line-up which failed big time in Adelaide.

Many are of the view that benching Shaw would send a strong message to the youngster for not taking things for granted and that the talented Mumbai batsman needs to work on his technique.

Questions are also being raised on the performance of wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha - who like many others had a forgettable outing with the bat in both the innings. News has it that Rishabh Pant - who slammed a prolific century during the practice game - would replace Saha to perform wicketkeeping duties.

Amidst all this, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has come up with a cryptic message for Rahane. Jaffer - who is a stalwart of domestic cricket in India - has played alongside Rahane during his stint with the Mumbai Ranji Team.

Jaffer - who is quite active on social media these days - posted a message for Rahane to decode, which according to him could be the winning mantra for Team India in Melbourne Test.

Jaffer tweeted: "Dear @ajinkyarahane88 here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day!

PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too."

Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day!



People

In

Cricket

Know

Grief

In

Life

Lingers

Aplenty

Never

Dabble

Rise

And

Handcraft

Unique

Legacy



PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too 😉#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 21, 2020

Netizens didn't take long to decode Jaffer's cryptic tweet and revealed what it actually meant. Jaffer's secret message for Rahane is: "PLAY GILL AND RAHUL".