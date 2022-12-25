Virender Sehwag hails 'scientist' R Ashwin for helping Team India eke out a win over Bangladesh

Ashwin, along with Shreyas Iyer, shared an unbeaten stand of 71 runs and helped the visitors overcome Bangladesh's challenge in a tricky run chase of 145. India, thus, managed to clean sweep the series 2-nil and jumped to second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Ashwin remained not out at 42 (off 62 balls) and while Iyer - who has had a terrific 2022 across formats - made 29* off 46 deliveries. The two saw their team steer through troubled waters after India were reduced to 74 for 7 by Bangladeshi bowlers. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5/63) and Shakib Al Hasan (2/50) dismissed seven Indian batters and pushed them to the backfoot in the run chase.

Ashwin smashed one maximum and four boundaries in his innings and took his team home. When India needed 16 runs to win, the all-rounder first smashed dangerous Mehidy Hasan for a maximum on the first ball, took a double on the next delivery and later hit back-to-back fours to finish the game for his team.

The right-handed batter - who received a lot of praise for his presence of mind in Team India's win over Pakistan during the T20 World Cup match - once again showcased his batting talent and rescued his team from dire straits. The Tamil Nadu cricketer got a reprieve for 1 when he was put down at short-leg region and made the hosts pay for that dropped chance. Reminding the world of his batting exploits in the red-ball format Ashwin took India home.

Reacting to Team India's victory over Bangladesh in the second Test, Sehwag hailed Ashwin as a scientist. The Nawab of Najarfgarh took to his Twitter handle and shared a photoshopped image, of Ashwin in a scientist's attire.

"The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer," Sehwag captioned the image.

With this clean sweep, Team India have ended the year 2022 on a positive note. The year hasn't been memorable for them. This Test match also tested their character to the hilt and minnows (in Tests) Bangladesh had almost given the side a scare in their last game of 2022.