Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Bangladesh, D/N Test: Tickets for first four days of pink ball Test sold out: Ganguly

By Pti
India vs Bangladesh, D/N Test: Tickets for first four days of pink ball Test sold out: Ganguly

Mumbai, Nov. 19: The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday (Nov. 19) said that the tickets for the first four days of India's first Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata have been sold out and he was extremely happy about it.

India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: Timing, start and end time, when & where to watch, live telecast on TV, live stream

India play their first Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata from November 22 and both the teams have reached the eastern megapolis.

"It's sold out and I'm extremely happy (about it)," said Ganguly here after visiting the BCCI headquarters.

Asked for how many days it was sold out, Ganguly informed four. The countdown of the historic Test began in Kolkata on Sunday with the City of Joy turning pink. Earlier, Ganguly had unveiled 'Pinku-Tinku', the event's official mascots. The Eden Gardens, one of the biggest stadiums in India, has a capacity of 67,000.

More SOURAV GANGULY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue