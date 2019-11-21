Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: Preview: Key stats: Kohli, Mayank, Pujara, Saha eye big records, TV info

By
Kolkata, November 21: India will take on Bangladesh in the first Day-Night Test match in the cricketing history of both the nations at the fabled Eden Gardens here from Friday (November 22). It is a historical occasion for both the teams as Virat Kohli and his men eye a 2-0 series win and Bangladesh a series-levelling victory.

Here MyKhel takes a look at some key numbers ahead of the 12th Day-Night Test in the history of the game.

Indian skipper Kohli would require 32 more runs to complete 5000 runs in Test cricket as captain and no other Indian skipper has achieved this feat. Overall, he will become the sixth player to do so.

Opener Mayank Agarwal is in pristine touch and had made a double hundred in the first Test at Indore. He would like to cash in on the good form with another substantial innings. He now requires 142 runs to complete 1000 runs in Test cricket. He has played 12 innings in 8 Test matches and if he achieves it, the Karnataka man can be the joint third fastest to 1000 runs in Test cricket. Mayank will equal Don Bradman's mark - 1000 Tests runs in 13 innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara needs two more catches to complete 50 catches in Test cricket and he can be expected to do that as the Saurashtra man has gobbled up some good catches in the series so far. Wriddhiman Saha requires just one dismissal (catch or stumping) to complete 100 dismissals in Test cricket and he could be the fifth Indian stumper to achieve that feat. Saha has been exemplary behind the stumps and he too could be joining the elite club.

The match will start at 1 pm IST and will be aired live on Star Sports Networks and will streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow MyKhel live blog.

Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
