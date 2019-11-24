Cricket
Sanjay Manjrekar gets involved in a heated argument with Harsha Bhogle on air, former slammed by fans on Twitter

By
Sanjay Manjrekar gets involved in a heated argument with Harsha Bhogle on air, former slammed by fans on Twitter

Kolkata, Nov 24: Former India cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is once again facing the ire of fans on social media and this time he's being criticised for disrespecting veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle on air.

Manjrekar and Bhogle were doing commentary during the just-concluded Day-Night Test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which Team India won by an innings and 46 runs within three days.

India vs Bangladesh, Day/Night Test: Hunting in pack is key to India's success: Ravi Shastri

Batting first, Bangladesh were bundled out for 106 in the first innings as Ishant Sharma claimed a fifer and India, in response, declared their innings at 347 for 9. India skipper Virat Kohli slammed a fabulous 136, his 27th in Test cricket, to help his team take a 241-run lead in the first innings. The visitors were then restricted to 195 in their second innings and lost the game by an innings and 46 runs. Umesh Yadav picked up a five-for in the second innings while Ishant returned with four wickets.

India vs Bangladesh: Team India, Virat Kohli bag world record! Check out

The movement of the pink-ball during the twilight and under the lights has been a subject of discussion all through the match for it never seemed easy for the batsmen to sight it properly and play it. While discussing the visibility of the pink-ball that is being used in the Day-Night Test, Bhogle had called for a proper analysis of the new format of Test and suggested that players should be asked about any problems in sighting the ball.

Manjrekar, who was also on the mic, was quick to respond and said that "only you need to ask Harsha, not us, who have played a fair bit of the game."

The cricketer started facing backlash for his comments, which many found in bad taste, to a senior commentator.

This is what the fans had to say on Manjrekar's comment:

Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
