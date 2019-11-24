Sanjay Manjrekar gets involved in a heated argument with Harsha Bhogle on air, former slammed by fans on Twitter

Manjrekar and Bhogle were doing commentary during the just-concluded Day-Night Test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which Team India won by an innings and 46 runs within three days.

Batting first, Bangladesh were bundled out for 106 in the first innings as Ishant Sharma claimed a fifer and India, in response, declared their innings at 347 for 9. India skipper Virat Kohli slammed a fabulous 136, his 27th in Test cricket, to help his team take a 241-run lead in the first innings. The visitors were then restricted to 195 in their second innings and lost the game by an innings and 46 runs. Umesh Yadav picked up a five-for in the second innings while Ishant returned with four wickets.

The movement of the pink-ball during the twilight and under the lights has been a subject of discussion all through the match for it never seemed easy for the batsmen to sight it properly and play it. While discussing the visibility of the pink-ball that is being used in the Day-Night Test, Bhogle had called for a proper analysis of the new format of Test and suggested that players should be asked about any problems in sighting the ball.

Manjrekar, who was also on the mic, was quick to respond and said that "only you need to ask Harsha, not us, who have played a fair bit of the game."

The cricketer started facing backlash for his comments, which many found in bad taste, to a senior commentator.

This is what the fans had to say on Manjrekar's comment:

This is unnecessarily condescending and disappointing coming from someone such as @sanjaymanjrekar who I have respect and affection for. Of course playing the game at the highest level is great. But, as @bhogleharsha says, no harm at all in asking those involved in THIS game. https://t.co/MTvIVLzcK0 — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) November 24, 2019

This is boorish and absolutely unnecessary from @sanjaymanjrekar. Pity. What does it cost to be civil to a fellow commentator who was asking a very valid question? "You need to ask." Really. https://t.co/M7uhsyFpgD — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 24, 2019

The "I've played the game at the highest level and you haven't" is typical boys club wank. Hate that argument. — Akash Fotedar (@akashfotedar5) November 24, 2019

Harsha took the cake in last 15 secs and he was soekaing so fast in English Sanju Manju didn't even knew what he was saying just said point taken but disagree.

Manju compares pink ball with FC cricket where he played what a comedian he made Outta himself. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) November 24, 2019

My question has Sanjay played pink ball to even vouch for anything

When it comes to pink ball both stand Equal

And as character Harsha bhogle sir stands tall @cricBC @CricCrazyJohns @carromball_ — Arvindh Sharma (@imarvindhsharma) November 24, 2019

When did Sanjay played pink ball ? This man is so full of jealousy. Harsha does 10,000% better job than u. It’s about telling the game in soothing way. By going Sanjay logic Sachin would be a better commentator than everyone coz he play 200 test matches n scored more — Ravi (@rajinder_ravi) November 24, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar is one of those who like to hear his own voice. — Gautam Singh Ghai (@gautghai) November 24, 2019

Hi @sanjaymanjrekar you must love your job we the fans very obviously dont please retire into the unknown and never return Absolutely Pathetic. — Cricweet (@BeingCricketMad) November 24, 2019

What the hell is wrong with #SanjayManjrekar. First call Murali Karthik unreliable fr a player injury status then calls him out again. And now fighting with Harsha Bhogle. @BCCI save us from Sanjay Manjrekar. #INDvsBAN — PRASHANT SINGH (@prashantnitc) November 24, 2019