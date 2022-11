India vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India had lost to South Africa at Perth a couple of days back, and a win for them is essential to keep their semifinals chances bright and avoid the last minute quagmires.

So, here’s the Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Fantasy tips of the India vs Bangladesh match.

1. Squads India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur. Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Chowdhury. Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin. 2 Playing 11 India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik / Rishabh Pant, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh. Bangladesh: 1 Najmul Hossain, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Litton Das, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Afif Hossain, 6 Mosaddek Hossain, 7 Nurul Hasan, 8 Yasir Ali, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman. 3 Dream11, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Najmul Hossain, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Nurul Hasan, 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Moammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy Tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan. 4 Match Prediction On their day Bangladesh can be a dangerous side and can pull off an upset or two. But this India side looks far more strong and settled than their opponents at Adelaide and we will pick India as the favourites to win the match on Wednesday (November 2).