India Vs Bangladesh: Weather not ideal but it's same for both teams, says Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on Delhi smog

India and Bangladesh are going face each other in the first Twenty20 International against at Arun Jaitley International Cricket Stadium, Delhi on Sunday (November 3).

Read in Telugu

Addressing media persons on Friday after Bangladesh's practice session, Domingo said, "It is not too hot, it is not perfect with all the smog around. But it's the same for both teams, it is not perfect, it is not ideal. But there's nothing to complain about, we need to get on with it and make best do's we can. It is not ideal, it is not something you would want."

India Vs Bangladesh: Very excited about Day-Night Test as I have played with pink-ball once, says Rohit Sharma

The former South Africa cricketer added further, "But there is nothing we can do about it. We have to make sure we prepare and deal with it. We have had little scratchy eyes and sore throat, but no one has been sick yet. We have to play three hours of the game, and we are having three hours practice session and probably this is the maximum amount of time you would want to spend in such a situation."

Domingo conceded that the Sri Lankan cricket team struggled with the high level of pollution in 2017 and some of their players were seen wearing masks on during a Test match in Delhi. But admitted that it won't be tough for Bangladeshi players as the conditions back home aren't always ideal for them.

India vs Bangladesh: First T20I will not be moved despite Delhi's poor air quality

"We know Sri Lanka struggled with it the last time. There's a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well so it is not a massive shock to the system. Players have dealt with it well. We have to go about our business. I am not a medical doctor, I am just a coach. It is not as ideal as your eyes and throat get sore," Domingo stated.

The 45-year-old added further, "It is what it is, you need to get on with it. It is difficult to move a game just two/three days before the match. We are not complaining, we do not know what it will be like when the lights are on. We have checked the forecasts for coming days and it seems to be getting progressively better. So that is a plus. It hasn't been great, but we are fine."

On Friday, Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority stated that air quality in Delhi NCR is now at Severe+ level and it prohibited construction activities in the region till the morning of November 5, 2019.

A few Bangladesh players were seen wearing marks while training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the air quality slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the national capital.

On Thursday (October 31), Bangladesh's batsman Liton Das was seen training wearing a mask, while others like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman were seen without masks.

When India's acting captain for the upcoming T20I series Rohit Sharma was asked about the dipping air condition during an event in Delhi, the Mumbaikar said they are prepared to play as they don't have any control over such things.

"I have just landed and haven't had time to assess. As far as I know, the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played. We didn't have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven't had any problem," Rohit told media persons at the event.