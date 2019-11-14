Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin equals Muralitharan's world record; becomes fastest Indian to 250 Test wickets at home

By
India Vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin equals Muralitharans world record; becomes fastest Indian to 250 Test wickets at home

Indore, Nov 14: Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved yet another milestone as he became joint-fastest to claim 250 Test wickets at home.

After getting rid of Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque for 37 on the opening day of Indore Test, Ashwin equalled Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan's record. Both Ashwin and Muralitharan claimed their 250th victim at home in their 42nd match.

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1

Ashwin, however, became fastest Indian to 250 wickets in Tests at home as he surpassed legendary off-spinner Anil Kumble, who played 43 Tests to complete 250 Test wickets. He is the third Indian bowler after Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to achieve 250-plus victims in the longer format of the game at home.

List of players with fewest Tests to 250 wickets at home:

42 Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)/ R Ashwin (IND)

43 Anil Kumble (IND)

44 Rangana Herath (SL)

49 Dale Steyn (SA)

51 Harbhajan Singh (IND)

Earlier last month, the Tamil Nadu cricketer equalled Muralitharan to claim his 350th scalp in 66 Tests and became join-fastest to this milestone. The 33-year-old, who made his comeback in the Visakhapatnam Test against South Africa, picked up a seven-for in the first innings to claim his career's 27th five-wicket haul and 21st on the Indian soil.

More R ASHWIN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 132/5 (50.0) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue