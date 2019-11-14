India Vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin equals Muralitharan's world record; becomes fastest Indian to 250 Test wickets at home

After getting rid of Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque for 37 on the opening day of Indore Test, Ashwin equalled Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan's record. Both Ashwin and Muralitharan claimed their 250th victim at home in their 42nd match.

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1

Ashwin, however, became fastest Indian to 250 wickets in Tests at home as he surpassed legendary off-spinner Anil Kumble, who played 43 Tests to complete 250 Test wickets. He is the third Indian bowler after Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to achieve 250-plus victims in the longer format of the game at home.

List of players with fewest Tests to 250 wickets at home:

42 Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)/ R Ashwin (IND)

43 Anil Kumble (IND)

44 Rangana Herath (SL)

49 Dale Steyn (SA)

51 Harbhajan Singh (IND)

42 Tests to the milestone is the joint-quickest for any bowler in home Tests alongside Muttiah Muralitharan.#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 14, 2019

Earlier last month, the Tamil Nadu cricketer equalled Muralitharan to claim his 350th scalp in 66 Tests and became join-fastest to this milestone. The 33-year-old, who made his comeback in the Visakhapatnam Test against South Africa, picked up a seven-for in the first innings to claim his career's 27th five-wicket haul and 21st on the Indian soil.