India Vs Bangladesh: Team India needs to bat better while setting the target, says batting coach Vikram Rathour

Speaking to media persons on Friday (November 1), ahead of the first of three-match series against Bangladesh, Rathour also said that the Men In Blue will have to bat well when it comes to setting up a total.

"Basically, trying out different players and combinations. Like in the last series, we deliberately batted first which we lost. That's one area we need to work on.

"We need to bat better when we bat first in T20I cricket. We chase pretty well. That's one area we as a team are looking to improve," he told reporters after Team India's practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the venue for the first T20I.

Rathour also insisted that there shouldn't be too much of chopping and changing within the team while preparing for the next year's T20 World Cup.

"You cannot be changing too much when a big tournament is coming," he said. "We need to know what's the core of our team and maintain that core and in between try out new few players. Hopefully, if and when they do well, that can help our team combination," Rathour said.

Rathour claimed that the youngsters have done well in the domestic circuit and made their way into the national side. However, the team management hasn't thought about the team combination yet.

"Extremely exciting when you see youngsters coming through, doing well in domestic cricket, and making their way into the Indian team. We have just arrived and it is the first day of practice so we have not really thought about the combination of the team yet. They are all promising cricketers so hopefully they will come good," Rathour said.

'Have to play despite pollution in Delhi'

The poor weather conditions in the national capital have been a bone of contention and air quality reached the 'severe+' category on Friday. Several Bangladeshi players were seen wearing masks while practising on Thursday and Friday which recalled the memories of the Test match between India and Sri Lanka in 2017 at the same venue.

Rathour, however, believes that the home side is used to playing in such conditions and therefore, it won't we a problem for them.

"I have played all my life in north India. We are used to these conditions and we have played under these conditions. So, nothing special is being taken care of. Pollution is there but the game has been scheduled. We are here to play and hopefully win," he stressed.

'Bangladesh is a dangerous side'

The shorter the format, dangerous Bangladesh become as a unit and the Indian batting coach is hoping the upcoming series is going to be fiercely contested one. He expects the tourists to give them a tough fight, despite the absence of their star players like Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

"Missing out on top players, of course, makes a difference to the team. But T20 is the only format where you don't players miss too much. But the amount of T20 cricket that is there being played in Bangladesh, I am sure they have good players," Rathour said.

"In today's game and age, you expect all the international teams to compete well against you. So, we are well prepared and we are hoping and are sure that Bangladesh will give their best. But we are looking to do our best. We are taking this series as a preparation for next year's World Cup. We are looking at all the options available," he added.