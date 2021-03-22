India vs England 2021: Hosts fined for slow over rate again

ICC Elite Panel Match Referee imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli''s team was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

This is the second time that the hosts are being penalised for slow over-rate during the five-match series.

Earlier after the second T20 which India won by seven wickets, the hosts were fined 20 per cent of their match fees.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.

India defeated England by 36 runs to claim the five-match T20I series 3-2.

The five-match ODI series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, which begins at the Maharshtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23.

The remaining two matches will be held at the same venue on March 26 and 28 respectively.