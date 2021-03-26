India vs England: Rishabh Pant makes ODI comeback as Shreyas Iyer's replacement in the second match in Pune

Pant - who missed out in the opening ODI at the same venue - was included in India's playing XI as a replacement to injured Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the opening game has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match ODI series. The right-handed top-order batsman from Mumbai would be examined again next week and the date of surgery will be fixed post that.

"While it is confirmed that he would be undergoing surgery, Shreyas would be examined by the surgeon next week and the date of surgery would be decided thereafter. Surgery would take place around 10-14 days from now," the ANI reported. While Iyer's decision to go for surgery means he will miss the IPL 2021, the batsman has vowed to come back stronger.

In the absence of Iyer, Pant - who had a sensational year so far with the bat - would be looking to capitalise upon the chance he's got. In the previous game, KL Rahul was preferred over Pant as the wicketkeeper-batsman by the team management. Rahul scored a quickfire half-century and his century stand with Krunal Pandya helped the hosts post a decent total on the board.

Rahul was good with the gloves as well in the match and the team didn't feel the absence of a regular glovesman.

England on the other hand made three changes to their playing XI by including Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley in the side. Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone replaced injured Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings. Topley replaced pacer Mark Wood in the side.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (C & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.