India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Centurion Joe Root continues to torment India as hosts reach 314/5 at tea

England lost two wickets in the post-lunch session and reached 314/5 in 98 overs but their batting mainstay Root remained unbeaten at 132* with Moeen Ali (20*) scoring at a brisk pace at the other end. The hosts once again dominated the session with the bat even as they lost Jonny Bairstow - who scored 57 - and Jos Buttler (23).

Siraj dismissed Bairstow for 57 and broke the century stand between the latter and his fellow Yorkshire teammate, Root. Jos Buttler then joined his captain into the middle and scored 23 runs but forged a partnership of 54 runs and reduced the deficit. Buttler, however, failed to convert the start into a big knock as he was cleaned up by Ishant Sharma.

After losing his deputy, Root forged another partnership with Ali and took his team past the 300-run mark. Ali played some good shots at the off-side as the third hundred came for the hosts in less than 160 deliveries, their fastest.

Root, meanwhile, completed yet another milestone as he became the second Englishman to complete 9000 Test runs. The right-handed batsman is now only behind Alastair Cook as the second-highest run-getter for England in the red-ball format.

India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah - who starred in the opening Test - were still wicketless and failed to pick up any wicket. Captain Kohli would be looking for a better effort from his bowlers with the hopes of dominating the final session and ending the day on a positive note.

Earlier in the morning session, Root along with Bairstow stole the show as the hosts frustrated the visitors with their imperious batting performance. At lunch break, England reached 216/3.

Root remained unbeaten at 89* while Bairstow (51*) batted exceedingly well and put up a partnership of 108 runs for the fourth wicket. Both the batsmen scored their respective half-centuries and batted at ease on the pitch that looks conducive for batting.

The duo - who stitched their sixth-century stand in Test cricket - denied the Indian bowlers any success as they ended up adding 97 runs in the morning session.