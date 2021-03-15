India vs England, 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

India regrouped quickly after the defeat in the first T20I and played a well-calculated game to defeat England. India will be glad to see the effect made by debutant Ishan Kishan, who played a forceful fifty as opener and gave the hosts a blistering start to the chase of 165. The management will be equally chuffed to see skipper Virat Kohli coming up with a match-winning unbeaten fifty, that they will hope help him run free from the recent lean patch. Kohli had made a duck in the first match, and it was his second successive zero in international cricket. It was the first such instance in his career that Kohli was dismissed for two ducks in as many innings. Kohli too will be invigorated after this knock, and will be looking to build on this in the coming matches. Rohit Sharma could come in place of out of touch KL Rahul in the third T20I.

2. Team News - England

England batsmen struggled for acceleration throughout their innings. They went steadily at around 8 runs per over, and lost wickets whenever they tried to up the ante. England have the firepower in their ranks and they will be eager to see someone like Jason Roy converting the 40s into some thing more substantial so that they can post a bigger total on the board. They would also like to see a more explosive show by Jos Buttler.

3. Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav/KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

4. Dream 11

Ishan Kishan, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.