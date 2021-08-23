Cricket
India vs England 3rd Test: Headingley weather forecast, pitch report, head-to-head record for Leeds match

India vs England 3rd Test: Weather and Pitch info
India vs England 3rd Test: Weather and Pitch info

Leeds, August 23: India will face England in the third Test at the Headingley stadium here from Wednesday (August 25). The Virat Kohli-led side will be eager to consolidate their lead in the five-match Test series with a win here.

India had defeated England in the second Test at Lord's to gain a 1-0 lead after the first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw.

Here's some essential info about India vs England 3rd Test such as weather forecast, pitch report, head to head record etc.

1. Head to head record at Leeds

1. Head to head record at Leeds

India and England have so far played six Tests at this venue. The home side holds a slender 3-2 edge with one match (1979) ending in a draw. However, India have won the last two Tests played here in 1986 under Kapil Dev and in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly. Since 1979, India have not tasted defeat at Headingley. England's last win at this venue came at 1967 and prior to that in 1959 and 1952. Under current form England will require a massive effort to prevent India from notching up their third win here.

2. Leeds weather forecast

2. Leeds weather forecast

Mind you, Leeds a very windy city. As we can expect, the Leeds weather forecast is for low temperature ranging between 18 and 22 degrees across five days of the third Test. There is prediction for some rain on the fifth day of the third Test, if the match extended that far. But other than that, there is no prediction for rain at the moment but as you would now, English weather is so fickle.

3. Pitch report

3. Pitch report

The Headingley Carnegie pitch generally assists seamers and that could keep the Indian pace troika a happy bunch. It means that India might ponder over going again by four seamers and one spinner formula. It also means that R Ashwin could be warming the benches for a little while more as Ravindra Jadeja could get another go at the Englishmen.

4. Where the series stands now

4. Where the series stands now

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after a win in the second Test at the Lord's. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain washed out the entire fifth day's play.

Comments

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 11:20 [IST]
