India vs England 3rd Test: Headingley weather forecast, pitch report, head-to-head record for Leeds match

1. Head to head record at Leeds

India and England have so far played six Tests at this venue. The home side holds a slender 3-2 edge with one match (1979) ending in a draw. However, India have won the last two Tests played here in 1986 under Kapil Dev and in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly. Since 1979, India have not tasted defeat at Headingley. England's last win at this venue came at 1967 and prior to that in 1959 and 1952. Under current form England will require a massive effort to prevent India from notching up their third win here.

2. Leeds weather forecast

Mind you, Leeds a very windy city. As we can expect, the Leeds weather forecast is for low temperature ranging between 18 and 22 degrees across five days of the third Test. There is prediction for some rain on the fifth day of the third Test, if the match extended that far. But other than that, there is no prediction for rain at the moment but as you would now, English weather is so fickle.

3. Pitch report

The Headingley Carnegie pitch generally assists seamers and that could keep the Indian pace troika a happy bunch. It means that India might ponder over going again by four seamers and one spinner formula. It also means that R Ashwin could be warming the benches for a little while more as Ravindra Jadeja could get another go at the Englishmen.

4. Where the series stands now

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after a win in the second Test at the Lord's. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain washed out the entire fifth day's play.