India vs England, 3rd Test: Motera Stadium: All you want to know: Capacity, Cost, Facilities, Pitch report

1. Stadium cost

The Motera Stadium, spread over 63 acres, was built by Larsen & Tubro at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. The foundation stone of the venue was laid in 2018 and was completed in 2020 as per schedule. It has been a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from the state of Gujarat.

2. Facilities for players, spectators

The Motera stadium will have four dressing rooms with as many gyms, a novelty among all cricketing venues across the world. Motera has 76 corporate boxes, an Olympic level swimming pool, indoor academy, four dressing rooms for athletes and food courts.

The state-of-the-art LED floodlights will not warm up the atmosphere and will provide comfort to the spectators as well as the cricketers. An innovative feature of this stadium is that the 360-degree podium concourse at a height of 9 meters simplifies the movement of spectators, and provides a uniform view to the spectators from any stand.

The autographed bat collection of players from the teams of IPL and World Cup matches played so far in the Autograph Gallery at the stadium is the centre of attraction. The "Hall of Fame", featuring photographs of world-renowned cricketers, catches the eyeballs of the spectators.

3. Motera Stadium capacity

The stadium can house 1.10 lakh spectators at a go, a cool 20000 more than the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia which has the capacity of 90000.

4. The Motera stadium pitch

There are 11 clay pitches -- six made of red soil and five with black soil -in the stadium. It is the first stadium to use both coloured clay for main and practice pitches. In the event of rain, the pitch can be dried in only 30 minutes, courtesy a state of the art drainage system. It is not clear how the pitch will behave in the third Test against England since it is newly laid but the word is that it will assist the spinners.