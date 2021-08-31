India vs England 4th Test: 3 Key Battles that will impact the Oval Test

1. Ashwin vs Root

Here, we are assuming that R Ashwin will come into 11 in the place of Ishant Sharma, most possibly. Ashwin has a wonderful record against Joe Root. The England captain has already notched up three hundreds in as many Tests, and looked nearly unstoppable. None of the Indian bowlers have not been able to trouble Root, and Ashwin could be India's weapon against the Yorkshire man. The veteran offie has not played a game in the last month, but that might not be a hindrance to him.

2. Robinson vs Kohli

England might rest James Anderson for the Oval Test. But the embattled Virat Kohli will not have much respite as he will have to tackle Ollie Robinson. The pacer has been able to force Kohli to nick the ball to wicketkeeper or to the slip cordon in this series more than once as the Indian captain seemed struggling to pick his line. Kohli has left a lot of balls outside the off-stump but the relentlessness of him has kept the Delhiite on the leash.

3. Bumrah vs England openers

At Leeds, Bumrah looked a bit flat. Of course, the pitch was eased out a bit when England's turn came to bat. Their openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed used the opportunity to build a 100+ stand that pegged India back from the word go. Bumrah will have to find his range, and not allow Burns and Hameed to give England the early command that will make the job of their middle-order that much easier.