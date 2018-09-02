India Vs England, 4th Test, Day 4: Live Updates: Tourists 46/3 at lunch as hosts mount pressure

Southampton, Sep 2: England lost their remaining two wickets within 20 minutes on the fourth day on Sunday (September 2) and were all out for 271 in their second innings to set a target of 245 for India to chase and win the fourth Test match.

Stuart Broad (0) departed on the first ball duck of the day bowled by Mohammed Shami. Shami, who had a ball remaining in his over as the third day's play. The pacer picked up the wicket of Adil Rashid in the final over of the day's play and the umpires signaled stumps.

Day 3 Highlights

Broad nicked Shami and was comfortably pouched by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Sam Curran started his innings from 37 and added 9 more runs to his score before getting run out for 46. Curran tried sneaking a quick single but a throw from birthday boy Ishant Sharma from third man region ensured the left-handed batsman was short of the crease.

England thus took a lead of 244 runs and set a target of 245 for the visitors to chase. It is not going to be an easy chase for the tourists, who have a poor batting record in the fourth Test.

Here are the live updates from the game:

Earlier, Buttler completed his ninth Test fifty and he showed a lot of application even though he was troubled by the initial spell from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. He survived a good spell of reverse swing from Shami and was ready to cut down on the shots square of the wicket. He only played the deliveries on the drivable length as his 122-ball innings had seven boundaries.

In fact, England were in trouble at 122 for 5 when Joe Root was run out for 48. The lead was not even 100 runs but it was Buttler, who took the attack back to the opposition camp as Ravichandran Ashwin (35-7-78-1) despite being economical was not half as effective as Moeen Ali.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner couldn't use the footmarks created by the trio of Mohammed Shami (3/53), Ishant Sharma (2/36) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/51 in 19 overs).

His only success was Stokes, who has been showing his defensive traits in this series with some dogged resistance. He was finally out caught in the slips to Ajinkya Rahane after a stand that lasted for 22 overs.