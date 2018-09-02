India Vs England, 4th Test, Day 4: Live Updates: Tourists 46/3 at lunch as hosts mount pressure

Southampton, Sep 2: England lost their remaining two wickets within 20 minutes on the fourth day on Sunday (September 2) and were all out for 271 in their second innings to set a target of 245 for India to chase and win the fourth Test match.
Stuart Broad (0) departed on the first ball duck of the day bowled by Mohammed Shami. Shami, who had a ball remaining in his over as the third day's play. The pacer picked up the wicket of Adil Rashid in the final over of the day's play and the umpires signaled stumps.
Broad nicked Shami and was comfortably pouched by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Sam Curran started his innings from 37 and added 9 more runs to his score before getting run out for 46. Curran tried sneaking a quick single but a throw from birthday boy Ishant Sharma from third man region ensured the left-handed batsman was short of the crease.
England thus took a lead of 244 runs and set a target of 245 for the visitors to chase. It is not going to be an easy chase for the tourists, who have a poor batting record in the fourth Test.
Here are the live updates from the game:
India have managed to hang on to prevent the inevitable but a question remains 'for how long?' English bowlers have consistently mounted the pressure. Kohli and Rahane are present at the crease and these two are the last hope for they are the last recognised batting pair.
That's Lunch on Day 4 of the 4th Test.#TeamIndia 273 & 46/3, need 199 runs to win.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2018
Updates - https://t.co/0H7QgsePBK #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/m8paMVGoBF
Lunch Time! The teams are heading back to the dressing room and what a superb session this has been for England? They might have lost their two wickets quickly but their pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson have once again wreaked havoc with their superb spells. Broad one, and Anderson two wickets, have pushed the tourists on the backfoot. India 46/3 at lunch in 20 overs.
Wise Review! Rahane survives! The field umpire's decision of LBW off Sam Curran has been reversed as the ball was pitched outside off. Tourists survive another scare.
Both Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have now survived scares that were reversed with successful reviews!
KL Rahul has struggled to score outside the sub-continent. In the last 13 innings (outside sub-continent) he has scores of: 28, 10, 4, 0, 16, 4, 13, 8, 10, 23, 36, 19 & 0.
Total = 171 runs, Avg = 13.15
Review Lost! England go upstairs to review Virat Kohli's LBW off Moeen Ali but the third umpire ruled there was a faint edge from the bat. Root was left furious as England lost the review.
Moeen Ali has been brought into the attack in the 13th over. India are 29/3. The spinner who returned with 5 wickets in the first innings would look to repeat his exploits in the second innings as well.
Meanwhile, somewhere in Bengaluru.
One Indian team is having a good day and it's not the Test team. Stumps at Bengaluru, India A 41/0 in reply to Australia A's 243 all out. https://t.co/rJe5ZEvrzC— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) September 2, 2018
Michael Vaughan makes his prediction. This match isn't going to see the light of the fifth day as it looks pretty clear to him that India will be bundled out on the fourth day.
Good Evening India ....— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2018
Wicket! Make that third. India are perishing like a castle of cards. Shikhar Dhawan edges Anderson and he's caught at third slip by Stokes. It was a delightful catch by Stokes. India are 22/3 and England are all pumped up.
James Anderson was all over Dhawan today. He bowled 22 deliveries at the left-hander, and drew seven false shots - almost once every three balls. Classically, most of the trouble came in that dangerous corridor, just outside off. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5YdiPnVanI— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 2, 2018
An uphill task for India now as with two wickets already down.
India are two down, and they need their fourth biggest successful chase away from home if they are to level the series.#ENGvIND #howzstat pic.twitter.com/9fR9MRHVUk— ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2018
England are back in the game with a bang.
This is the game right here with @imVkohli coming to the wkt if @englandcricket get him game done IMO #ENGvIND #LoveTestcricket— Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) September 2, 2018
Wicket! India lost their second wicket cheaply and this is a big fish of Cheteshwar Pujara. The right-handed is trapped in front by Anderson for 5 and suddenly the tide has turned against India. The tourists are 17/2 and the English pace duo of Broad and Anderson are looking dangerous.
Wicket! Lokesh Rahul departs for duck. The uneven bounce on the pitch has done the trick for Stuart Broad as he draws the first blood for the hosts. There wasn't much the opener could've done about that, he did well to even get a little toe-end on the ball but it wasn't enough. Broad looks pumped up this morning and the crowd is right behind him. India - 4/1.
Indian innings starts! Dhawan and KL Rahul are out into the middle to start India's run chase of 245.
Wicket! Sam Curran is run out for 46 and England have been bowled out for 271 in the second innings. The hosts have set a target of 245 for the Indians to chase.
Innings Break!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2018
England all out for 271 in their 2nd innings. The target set for #TeamIndia to chase is 245 runs.
Live - https://t.co/0H7QgsePBK #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/08Vf1jrCSk
Wicket! Shami bowls the first ball of the day and Stuart Broad (0) nicks the pacer to be caught behind on the very first ball of the day. Shami is on hat-trick again in this innings. England 260/9.
WHAT A START! 🔥— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) September 2, 2018
With the first ball of the day, Mohammad Shami has gotten rid of Stuart Broad!
ENG 260/9 (92)#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. #SPNSports
Sachin Tendulkar wishes Ishant on his birthday.
.@ImIshant! पेड़ से नारियल निकालते निकालते, लंबू बन गया! Only fitting that your birthday is celebrated on #WorldCoconutDay.🌴 😜 Have a great one. pic.twitter.com/5Ig6bHsC5h— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2018
It's Ishant Sharma's birthday today. The lanky pacer turns 30 today.
Happy Birthday @ImIshant. Here is a trip down memory lane as we relive one of his fiery spells against Pakistan - not too long ago 😜🎂 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ayrnQOuKBa— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2018
It will once again be another hectic day for the bowlers first for India and later for the English as the track is getting easier for batting. However, the batsmen will have to play every ball at merit.
Welcome to the live coverage on Day 4 of the fourth Test match at Southampton. England are batting at 260/8 in 91.5 overs with a lead of 233 runs. And all eyes will be on Sam Curran who has been a revelation for the English. He's batting comfortably at 37 and would aim to get another fine half-century.
Earlier, Buttler completed his ninth Test fifty and he showed a lot of application even though he was troubled by the initial spell from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. He survived a good spell of reverse swing from Shami and was ready to cut down on the shots square of the wicket. He only played the deliveries on the drivable length as his 122-ball innings had seven boundaries.
In fact, England were in trouble at 122 for 5 when Joe Root was run out for 48. The lead was not even 100 runs but it was Buttler, who took the attack back to the opposition camp as Ravichandran Ashwin (35-7-78-1) despite being economical was not half as effective as Moeen Ali.
The Tamil Nadu off-spinner couldn't use the footmarks created by the trio of Mohammed Shami (3/53), Ishant Sharma (2/36) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/51 in 19 overs).
His only success was Stokes, who has been showing his defensive traits in this series with some dogged resistance. He was finally out caught in the slips to Ajinkya Rahane after a stand that lasted for 22 overs.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here