India vs England, 4th Test: England won toss, bat first; Playing 11 updates

Similarly, Root will be hoping that England can win the Test and enter the white ball leg of the series with a lot more confidence. India are in need of a win or draw for a place in the World Test Championship final at Lord's against England sometime in June.

Kohli admitted that he also would have liked to bat first and revealed that India brought only one change - Mohammed Siraj for Jasprit Bumrah, who flew back home for personal reasons.

"We would have batted first as well. It looks a good wicket to bat first. We have a great camaraderie and atmosphere and it's been a great bunch of guys who have well-supported me. We have to be at our best and England have put us under pressure in the past and in this series as well. We make just one change: Bumrah has gone home, and Siraj replaces him," Kohli said at the toss to the host broadcaster.

Root said: "We want to make use of the first innings and make the most of it. It will start spinning at some point. We've had ups and downs and there has been progression and improvement - and that's all we ask of this side. Whenever you have a tough couple of games, you need to be honest and open and you have to have trust in your ability. Lawrence and Bess come in for Broad and Archer."

Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.