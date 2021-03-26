India vs England: Adil Rashid dismisses Virat Kohli 9th time, know the most successful bowlers against Kohli

Rashid has now become the second-most successful bowler against the India skipper as he has had Kohli's number nine times. Interestingly, Kohli was dropped by Jos Buttler in the 22nd over off Rashid. At that time, Kohli was batting on 35.

Tim Southee is the most successful bowler against Kohli as the Kiwi pacer has dismissed the run-machine 10 times in international cricket. England pacer James Anderson and former spinner Graeme Swann both have dismissed Kohli eight times each across all formats.

In the recently concluded T20I series, Rashid bagged Kohli two times in the five-match series. Earlier in the day, Kohli touched the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs at the number three position.

Kohli is only the second batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark in that position, after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting sits atop the list of runs at number 3 in ODIs, having amassed 12,662 runs from 330 innings.

The Indian skipper crossed the 10,000-mark playing just his 190th innings. The third batsman on the list is former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 9,747 runs from 238 innings, followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis (7,774). Coming back to the match, Kohli smashed his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the ODI format.

But the Indian skipper is still in search of his first international hundred since November 2019. In the T20I series, Kohli delivered a brilliant performance as he accumulated 231 runs including three half-centuries to be handed the Player of the Series award.

However, an ODI hundred has eluded Kohli since August 2019 after his twin tons against the West Indies at Port of Spain, Trinidad.