India vs England, 2nd Test: Ben Foakes stumps Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant; reminds of MS Dhoni at Chepauk

Image Courtesy: BCCI

Chennai, January 15: Team India had the worst of starts on day three of the second Test match against England on Monday (February 15) as they lost three quick wickets in their second innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Indians lost four wickets in quick succession in the morning session and it was England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes who stole the show.

Foakes - who has been simply outstanding behind the wickets in the match - once again displayed his superb wicketkeeping skills as he stumped two Indian batsmen in quick succession. Playing at Chepauk - which is the second home of former India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni - Foakes reminded everyone of Dhoni's lightning-quick pair of hands with his stunning glovework to first dismiss Rohit Sharma and later Rishabh Pant.

Rohit Sharma not lucky in the second innings!

With Rohit it was yet another curious case of his back leg being right at the inside-edge of the crease, and the stumper collected the ball quickly and dislodged the bails. The camera angle from the leg-side had enough to evidence to conclude that there's nothing behind the line, and the third umpire took his time to spot it.

Jack Leach's delivery beautifully dipped down and then ripped past the India opener's stretching forward block; and Foakes behind the stumps left everyone impressed. Rohit was lucky to survive a similar stumping dismissal in the first innings when the TV umpire ruled in his favour.

Foakes sends opposite number Rishabh back

A few minutes later, Leach the duo of Leach and Foakes gave yet another blow to the Indians when the got the wicket of Rishabh Pant - who was promoted higher in the order with an intention to score runs quickly.

Foakes effected another brilliant stumping of his opposite number and proved Rohit's dismissal wasn't a fluke. Rather the English stumper made made it look ridiculously normal. Pant was beaten in flight by Leach, as he danced down the track but the ball spun in sharply and the southpaw missed it big time. An alert Foakes, collected the ball at the leg stump and dislodged the bails even before Rishabh could turn back. Pant went back to the pavilion for 8 and the hosts lost their fourth wicket.

Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 11:02 [IST]
