India vs England, 2nd Test: Ben Foakes stumps Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant; reminds of MS Dhoni at Chepauk

Foakes - who has been simply outstanding behind the wickets in the match - once again displayed his superb wicketkeeping skills as he stumped two Indian batsmen in quick succession. Playing at Chepauk - which is the second home of former India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni - Foakes reminded everyone of Dhoni's lightning-quick pair of hands with his stunning glovework to first dismiss Rohit Sharma and later Rishabh Pant.

Brilliant keeping by both the keepers in this test Ben foakes and @RishabhPant17 @coach_rsridhar is a very happy man 😊❤️👍🏽 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021

Rohit Sharma not lucky in the second innings!

With Rohit it was yet another curious case of his back leg being right at the inside-edge of the crease, and the stumper collected the ball quickly and dislodged the bails. The camera angle from the leg-side had enough to evidence to conclude that there's nothing behind the line, and the third umpire took his time to spot it.

Jack Leach's delivery beautifully dipped down and then ripped past the India opener's stretching forward block; and Foakes behind the stumps left everyone impressed. Rohit was lucky to survive a similar stumping dismissal in the first innings when the TV umpire ruled in his favour.

Foakes sends opposite number Rishabh back

A few minutes later, Leach the duo of Leach and Foakes gave yet another blow to the Indians when the got the wicket of Rishabh Pant - who was promoted higher in the order with an intention to score runs quickly.

Barring that bad miss to stump Rohit last evening, Foakes’s glovework, like his batting, has been excellent. He had Rohit out of his crease by hardly a centimetre today. England have two early wickets to fuel some hope in an otherwise hopeless situation — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 15, 2021

When Foakes opens up while keeping his body opens up, that helps him to collect the ball when it is bouncing and jumping. He has a great head and hand position has great balance about him @englandcricket #cricket #IndvEng (2/2) — Kiran More (@JockMore) February 15, 2021

Foakes effected another brilliant stumping of his opposite number and proved Rohit's dismissal wasn't a fluke. Rather the English stumper made made it look ridiculously normal. Pant was beaten in flight by Leach, as he danced down the track but the ball spun in sharply and the southpaw missed it big time. An alert Foakes, collected the ball at the leg stump and dislodged the bails even before Rishabh could turn back. Pant went back to the pavilion for 8 and the hosts lost their fourth wicket.