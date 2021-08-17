India vs England: Siraj, Bumrah, Shami, Ishant guide India to a famous 151-run win at Lord's

Chasing a target of 272 in 60 overs, England were bundled out for 120 runs in 51.5 overs which is their lowest ever total batting last against India. With this win, Team India claimed their third win at the 'home of cricket'.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/33), Mohammed Siraj (4/32), Ishant Sharma (2/13), and Mohammed Shami (1/13) played key roles with the ball as they subdued England batters with a quality display of pace bowling on a lively fifth-day pitch.

For England, their captain Joe Root was the lone bright spot with the bat as he top-scored for them with 33 in the second innings. Root - who slammed a sensational 180* in the first innings - didn't get any support from the rest of the batsmen.

It was the first of Root's 22 centuries which ended up in an England defeat. England have won 16 and drawn five Tests in which Root slammed a ton. The previous longest such sequence for a player was legendary Gary Sobers whose first 20 centuries ended in a West Indies win, draw or tie.

Root's deputy Jos Buttler, however, showed great composure and offered some resistance but his defiant knock of 96 balls came to an end when he was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Siraj. Buttler was the ninth English wicket to perish and soon after the Hyderabadi pacer clean bowled James Anderson for a duck to end England's innings.

At one stage, the partnership between Buttler and Ollie Robinson for the eighth wicket ensured the match went down the wire as the equation boiled down to the last 10 overs of the day and India still needing three wickets. However, Bumrah ended Robinson's resistance with a slower one and it opened the floodgates and the tourists picked up the remaining wickets in no time.

Earlier in the day, having declared the innings at 298/8, thanks to the record 89-run unbeaten stand between Shami and Bumrah for the ninth wicket, India took a whopping 271-run lead and put England on the mat immediately. Bumrah and Shami's partnership in the morning session set the tone for India and tilted the game in their favour for the English players were frustrated with the gritty performance from the tailenders.

The hosts' response in the run chase was disappointing, to say the least as their openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley were dismissed in a gap of 5 balls and went for a duck. It was the first instance when both the English openers were dismissed for a duck against India. The hosts lost Jonny Bairstow too on the final ball before the tea break and left his team in the lurch.

Comeback mans Haseeb Hameed and Moeen Ali showed some resistance but the task was a monumental one for them too as they were out bowled by the Indian bowlers. Sam Curran had a forgettable game with the bat as he returned with a king pair.

KL Rahul was awarded the player of the match for his knock of 129 in the first innings and setting the tone for a fantastic first innings' total for India.

In the second innings, the gritty century stand between senior pros, Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61), helped the tourists revive from the early blows.

Kohli the batsman might have failed at Lord's as he failed to make an impression but he certainly had a memorable game as the captain as he became only the third India captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to have registered a win at the 'home of cricket'. He also registered his 37th win in 63 Tests and is fourth on the list of most successful Test captains.