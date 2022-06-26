India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Dublin Malahide Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Dimensions, Stats

1. Malahide Stadium details

Capacity: 11,500

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Other Name: The Village

Official Name: Malahide Cricket Club Ground

Established: 1861

Boundary length: 60-65M

2. Malahide Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Malahide Stadium is a good one to bat but the bowlers will have some help here especially in the early phase. The overall weather conditions in Ireland will keep the bowlers a tad interested at all times. Here the bounce is true and even and the batsmen can play their shots without much inhibition.

3. Dublin, Ireland weather

The match starts at 4.30 PM local time (9 PM IST) on Sunday (June 26). The temperature is predicted to be around 12-17 degree Celsius range at this time and rain for a couple of hours is predicted at a health 1.9 millimetre rate. So, we could see a slightly curtailed match with teams keeping an eye on the DLS calculations. The rain prediction percentage rate is 17%.

4. Malahide Stadium T20I records

Total matches: 19

India played: 2

India won: 2

Ireland played: 12

Ireland won: 2

Ireland lost: 6

Abandoned: 4

Highest total: 252/3 — Scotland

India’s Highest: 213/4

Lowest Total: 70 all out Ireland

India’s Lowest: 208/5

Most runs: Henry Munsey: 219

Most runs (India): Rohit Sharma: 97

Most 6s: Henry Munsey: 18

For India: KL Rahul: 6

Most wickets: Kevin O’Brien: 10

For India: Kuldeep Yadav: 7

Highest Partnership: H Munsey / K Coetzer: 200

For India: Rohit Sharma / Shikhar Dhawan: 160.