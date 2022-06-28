India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Hourly Weather Update in Dublin; will rain delay start of play?

A repeat of 1st T20I in Malahide?

The weather in Dublin is going to be almost the same today as well as there is a 56 percent prediction of rain at 5 pm (local time) in Dublin. The forecast of precipitation, however, reduces as the day progresses which means that the game could be held, albeit not full 40 overs.

Hourly weather update

According to AccuWeather, during the match hours of 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm (local time in Dublin), the temperature will hover around 19 and 17 Degree Celsius.

Hourly weather update in Dublin:

3 PM (local time): Temperature 18 Degree Celsius. Rain - 54%

4 PM (local time): Temperature 18 Degree Celsius. Rain - 49%

5 PM (local time): Temperature 18 Degree Celsius. Rain - 56%

6 PM (local time): Temperature 17 Degree Celsius. Rain - 56%

7 PM (local time): Temperature 17 Degree Celsius. Rain - 39%

8 PM (local time): Temperature 16 Degree Celsius. Rain - 20%

9 PM (local time): Temperature 15 Degree Celsius. Rain - 20%

Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

As we saw in the first T20I, the pitch wasn't easy to bat on due to the swing the bowlers were getting. However, batting looked relatively easier in the second innings as the chasing side is aware of the total it is chasing in a rain-hit match. Hence, whosoever wins the toss today will look to field first in Malahide.

Any changes in squad?

Team India ticked almost every box in the previous game as batters and bowlers did exceedingly well. But they would be looking for better performance with the ball as Ireland posted 108/4 in the 12 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad - who pulled his calf during the first T20I - didn't come out to bat in the first game and could be rested if he's not completely fit and Rahul Tripathi might get his debut cap.

The Irish side will also remain unchanged unless there is an injury in the side.