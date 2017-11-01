India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Rohit-Shikhar record partnership propels hosts to 202/3

New Delhi, Nov 1: New Zealand skipper won a crucial toss and elected to field against India in the first Twenty20 international encounter at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium here on Wednesday (November 1).

Match Scorecard; India-NZ series schedule

Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra will be playing his final match as he retires after this T20I. India are playing with four pacers tonight, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Young Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer has been handed over his India cap and the right-handed batsman will be making his international debut in Nehra's last match. He will bat at number 4 in the batting order.

"We are going to bowl, there is quite a bit of dew around. We are playing two frontline seamers and two spinners. It was a really good ODI series. Playing India in this part of the world is a stiff challenge. The boys are looking forward to it," said Williamson after winning the toss.

The opening match at the Feroz Shah Kotla is going to Nehra's last game in competitive cricket and India would look to bid a befitting farewell to the seamer, whose career has been characterised by several injuries and comebacks.

VIDEO: Ashish Nehra given a memento by the team for his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/3itQO1Ov5u pic.twitter.com/orHnyu3eUB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2017

"We would have bowled first as well, there is already a lot of dew on the field. The team that bowls better should win the game. Ashish Nehra is playing. He has been a great servant of Indian cricket. He's one of the smartest guys I have played with. A true gentleman. Always willing to help the young guys in the team. It's sad to see him go. Shreyas Iyer makes his debut at No. 4. We have got two spinners, three fast bowlers. Hardik and Axar will be the all-round options," said Kohli after losing the toss.

India have so far lost all their matches against New Zealand, the fifth and last one coming at the ICC World T20 in 2016.

For a team that has stormed its way to the top of world cricket with wins over Australia, England and Sri Lanka, this piece of statistic certainly sticks out like a sore thumb.

However, former India skipper Kapil Dev, earlier in the day, felt Team India will be able to change the Kiwi-jinx and register their first win over them.

Match Facts:

Virat Kohli (1,852) requires just 38 more runs to go 2nd in the all-time list of leading runscorers in T20I cricket; leapfrogging Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889).

Colin Munro struck 46 runs off only 32 balls in that game for New Zealand; he's one of only four men to post a T20I century so far in 2017.

India have never been involved in a T20I match at this Delhi venue before, the last such game to be hosted at Feroz Shah Kotla was the 2016 World T20 semi-final between New Zealand and England; the Black Caps suffered a seven-wicket defeat in that game.

New Zealand come into this encounter having claimed victories in nine of their last 11 T20I outings (L2) whilst India have only lost eight times since the start of 2016 (W19).

The Black Caps have taken on India five times before in T20I cricket; winning on each occasion, including two previous meetings in India (Chennai 2012 and Nagpur 2016).

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(C), Tom Bruce, Tom Latham(wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.