New Zealand tour of India 2017: Here's the full schedule of ODI, T20I series

New Delhi, Oct 11: Team India will be taking over New Zealand for a limited-overs series soon after the conclusion of the Australia series.

The limited-overs' series against Australia will come to an end with the 3rd Twenty20 international between the two sides on Friday (October 13).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India's schedule for the home season. New Zealand will arrive in India in the third week of October to play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is just like Australia.

Before locking horns with Virat Kohli and his Boys, who are currently at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings, Kane Williamson and company will play two warm-up games with India Board President's XI in Mumbai.

Mumbai will host the first ODI against the Kiwis on October 22 while the second game will be played in Pune on October 25. The venue for the third ODI on October 29 will be hosted at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

The three T20 Internationals against the visiting New Zealand side will be held in New Delhi (Nov 1), Rajkot (Nov 4) and Thiruvananthapuram (Nov 7).

Full schedule:

Oct 17 (Tuesday): 1st warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai

Oct 19 (Thursday): 2nd Warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai

Oct 22 (Sunday): 1st ODI in Mumbai - 1:30 PM

Oct 25 (Wednesday): 2nd ODI in Pune - 1:30 PM

Oct 29 (Sunday): 3rd ODI in Kanpur - 1:30 PM.

T20I series:

Nov 1 (Wednesday): 1st T20I in Delhi - 7 PM

Nov 4 (Sunday): 2nd T20I in Rajkot - 7 PM

Nov 7 (Wednesday): 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram - 7 PM

All Matches will be broadcast on StarSports & Hotstar.