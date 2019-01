Taurango, January 26: India beat New Zealand by 90 runs to take a strong 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series here on Saturday (January 26). India made 324/4 in 50 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma making fifties while MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav provided the final thrust.

Then they restricted New Zealand to 234 as chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets to hasten the NZ collapse. (Full report to follow).