India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Raipur SVNS International Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Rohit Sharma and Co opened the three-match series with a 12-run victory in a run-feast at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

That encounter will be remembered for the double hundred scored by Shubman Gill, who has been on a great run since making his debut in the 50-over format. The match also saw visitors fightback thanks to a hundred by Michael Bracewell.

While Gill's knock 208 off 149 balls powered India to 349/8 in 50 overs, Black Caps, who looked to be headed for huge defeat, fought back through Bracewell (140 off 78 balls) and Mitchell Santner (57 off 45 balls) seventh-wicket partnership of 162 from 102 balls.

But their fightback went in vain as Mohammed Siraj (4 for 46) starred with the ball for India. In the final over, Shardul Thakur pulled off a yorker to end the match in the hosts' favour.

Now, India will hope to go 2-0 up in the series when the action shifts to Raipur, while New Zealand will look to level the series to make the final ODI interesting.

India and New Zealand will clash for the first time at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. This in fact will be the first time the venue hosts an international match, having hosted a few IPL, Champions League and Road Safety World Series matches so far.

Here is a look at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh (SVNS) International Stadium Pitch Report and Raipur Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI:

Raipur SNVS International Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report Seating Capacity: 65,000 Number of matches hosted: 6 IPL Matches, 8 CL Matches, 20 RSWS Matches Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Pitch Report Like the other Indian wickets, which are batters paradise, the wickets in Raipur too will be the same with the recent T20 games hosted at the venue, seeing average scores of 170, but tend to get slower as the game progresses, meaning the spinners would enjoy bowling here than the pacers, who could also use variations like slower balls and cutters to get something out of the track. This will tempt the captains to bat first and make use of the wicket and then put the pressure on the chasing side with slower bowlers. Raipur Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Saturday (January 21) indicates a hot afternoon followed by a little cooler conditions in the evening with max temperature of 32o C dropping to a minimum temperature of 19o C during the playing hours. There is no chance of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, the match should see no interruption due to weather at least. India vs New Zealand ODI Head to Head Matches: 114 India Won: 56 New Zealand Won: 50 Tied: 1 No Result: 7 Highest Total For India vs New Zealand: 392/4 in 2009 Highest Total For New Zealand vs India: 349/9 in 1999 Highest Run Chase for India vs New Zealand: 321/5 in 2010 Highest Run Chase for New Zealand vs India: 348/6 in 2020 Lowest Total For India vs New Zealand: 88 All Out in 2010 Lowest Total For New Zealand vs India: 79 All Out in 2016 Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 1750 runs in 41 innings Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 1385 runs in 34 innings Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Tim Southee - 35 wickets in 24 matches Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill - 208 off 149 balls in 2023 Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham - 145* off 104 balls in 2022 Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Amit Mishra - 5 for 18 in 2016 Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Shane Bond - 6 for 19 in 2005 Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 26 Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 18 Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 206 Most Fours for New Zealand: Ross Taylor - 120 India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Saturday, January 21 Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)