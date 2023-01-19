India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Raipur SVNS International Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Raipur SNVS International Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report
Seating Capacity: 65,000
Number of matches hosted: 6 IPL Matches, 8 CL Matches, 20 RSWS Matches
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Pitch Report
Like the other Indian wickets, which are batters paradise, the wickets in Raipur too will be the same with the recent T20 games hosted at the venue, seeing average scores of 170, but tend to get slower as the game progresses, meaning the spinners would enjoy bowling here than the pacers, who could also use variations like slower balls and cutters to get something out of the track. This will tempt the captains to bat first and make use of the wicket and then put the pressure on the chasing side with slower bowlers.
Raipur Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Saturday (January 21) indicates a hot afternoon followed by a little cooler conditions in the evening with max temperature of 32o C dropping to a minimum temperature of 19o C during the playing hours. There is no chance of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, the match should see no interruption due to weather at least.
India vs New Zealand ODI Head to Head
Matches: 114
India Won: 56
New Zealand Won: 50
Tied: 1
No Result: 7
Highest Total For India vs New Zealand: 392/4 in 2009
Highest Total For New Zealand vs India: 349/9 in 1999
Highest Run Chase for India vs New Zealand: 321/5 in 2010
Highest Run Chase for New Zealand vs India: 348/6 in 2020
Lowest Total For India vs New Zealand: 88 All Out in 2010
Lowest Total For New Zealand vs India: 79 All Out in 2016
Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 1750 runs in 41 innings
Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 1385 runs in 34 innings
Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches
Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Tim Southee - 35 wickets in 24 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill - 208 off 149 balls in 2023
Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham - 145* off 104 balls in 2022
Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Amit Mishra - 5 for 18 in 2016
Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Shane Bond - 6 for 19 in 2005
Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 26
Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 18
Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 206
Most Fours for New Zealand: Ross Taylor - 120
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info
Match Date: Saturday, January 21
Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)