India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat; both teams remain unchanged

Auckland, February 8: India will be looking for a strong comeback against New Zealand after the pasting they received in Wellington when the two teams square up in the second T20 International at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (February 8).

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. Both the teams are playing with an unchanged squad.

Rohit Sharma and his band were no match to their Kiwi counterparts at Westpac Stadium, where they are yet to beat the hosts in a T20I encounter. Except for winning the toss, there was hardly any positives for the visitors to take from the game. They will be hoping for a better show in this game.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Auto Refresh Feeds Wicket! Krunal Pandya strikes twice in the over and he traps Daryl Mitchell (1) in front. He goes upstairs and the third umpire rules in favour of the umpire. But Williamson isn't happy the third umpire's decision. A lot of confusion into the middle as Mitchell claimed it was an inside edge but the snicko showed no spike even as the hot-spot was showing some sort of contact with the bat. NZ - 43/3 in 6 overs. Once the DRS messed it up there was no solution other than asking the batsman to leave. The 3rd umpire has preferred snicko over hot spot. We haven't heard the last of this. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2019 Wicket! Krunal Pandya strikes twice in the over and he traps Daryl Mitchell (1) in front. He goes upstairs and the third umpire rules in favour of the umpire. But Williamson isn't happy the third umpire's decision. NZ - 43/3 in 6 overs. Wicket! Krunal Pandya bowls the final over of the powerplay and gets the big wicket of Colin Munro. Munro gives a simple catch to Rohit at cover. NZ - 41/2 after 5.2 overs. Hardik Pandya has been introduced in the attack in the 5th over and Kane Williamson gets two brilliant boundaries from it. 10 runs came from the 5th over. New Zealand are 40/1 after 5 overs. 13 runs came from the second over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Munro hammered him for a maximum, while Williamson got a classy boundary. NZ - 30/1 after 4 overs. Wicket! Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back strongly after being hit for a four and a six on the first two deliveries. He gets the prized wicket of Tim Seifert (12). Seifert edged the pacer and MS Dhoni pouched a simple catch behind the stumps. NZ - 15/1 after 2.3 overs. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowls from the other end. He's also looking disciplined today. He's not trying the short-pitched deliveries which were bowled quite often in the previous game. Just two came from the second over and NZ are 5/0 after 2 overs. Tidy start from Bhuvneshwar as he concedes just 3 from the first over. He's getting the conventional swing from the pitch. NZ - 3/0 after 1 over. New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro are out into the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball. New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(wk), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed. Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bowl first anyway. I know we lost the last game, but chasing has been our strength. We have spoken about what we need to do with bat and ball. Hopefully we can get a win today. We just need to do the right things and do them consistently. We discussed what went wrong in the last game. Hopefully we won't repeat them. We are playing the same team. I know there will be a lot of talk about Krunal and Kuldeep. Kuldeep has been brilliant for us. It's just that we want to see other guys as well, especially in overseas conditions. Having one bad game doesn't say anything. We need to give them more games to understand what they have in them. Kane Williamson: We are going to bat. Usually a good batting surface here. It's always a great opportunity to play against India. Same team for us today. Captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first.