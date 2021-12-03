India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant ruled out; injury scare for Williamson

New Zealand too have a scare on skipper Kane Williamson as a tennis elbow has reared its ugly head on the match day. In case, Williamson is not available then Tom Latham will lead the side at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress,” said a media release from the BCCI.

“All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai.

Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur.

“Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team,” the released added.

Earlier, the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield here at the Wankhede Stadium. The pitch inspection will be done at 10:30 am. "Update from Mumbai: The toss has been delayed. There will be a pitch inspection at 10:30 AM," tweeted the BCCI.

Coming to the second Test match, Virat Kohli will be coming back to the playing XI and leading the hosts.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.