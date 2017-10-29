India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Kane Williamson invites Virat Kohli to bat first in series decider.

Kanpur, Oct 29: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and invited his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to bat first in the third and series decider ODI match here on Sunday (October 29).

Match Report; India-NZ series schedule

Both the teams are playing the same playing XI at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium as it is going to be the first day-night match at this venue.

Winner of this match will claim the three-match series and both the teams would be looking to give their cent percent to win the match.

"We are going to have a bowl. Certainly, more grass than we saw earlier. Don't think it will seam as much but still there should be some help and then dew later on in the game. Whatever we do here, the wickets tend to be generally good surfaces and the team that plays the better cricket wins. It is a great opportunity for us and we want to enjoy it out there," said Williamson.

India skipper Kohli said he's okay with batting or bowling.

"It looks a good wicket. We would have been okay with batting or bowling first but keeping the dew in mind, maybe batting second was better. Irrespective of what we do first, we need to do it well.

A few guys wanted to have some rest while some wanted to iron it out in the nets. It's been a hectic season so far but there is nothing more motivating than playing in a decider. New Zealand have always been competitive with us, they aren't loud and don't do annoying things but the intensity never dips on the field. Many teams can learn from them," said Kohli.

Match Facts:

Rohit Sharma has only been able to post scores of 7 and 20 so far in this ODI series; he did, however, score 150 in his most recent ODI innings at Green Park in Kanpur (v South Africa, October 2015).

Virat Kohli (193 innings) is 83 runs shy of reaching 9,000 in ODI cricket; if he gets there in this match, he'll be the fastest ever batsman to get to that milestone (surpassing AB de Villiers, 205 innings).

India have won nine of their 13 One Day International matches at this venue in Kanpur (L4), tasting defeat in their most recent outing there however (v South Africa, October 2015); the Black Caps have never played an ODI at Green Park.

The last eight ODI fixtures played out between these sides has seen the winner alternate; India claiming a six-wicket victory last time out.

The Black Caps would seal their first ever bilateral ODI series victory against India in India with a win in this match; India will be hoping to improve their record to 6-0 however.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.